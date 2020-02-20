Hair Loss Products Market 2019 – 2025 SWOT Analysis by Players: L’Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Henkel, Merck, Shiseido
This report focuses on Hair Loss Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hair Loss Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Hair loss treatments and products are the products which are the way to treat hair loss and promote hair growth (including hair loss and growth devices, shampoos and conditioners, medicine product like vitamins and supplements).
The hair loss treatments and products industry concentration is low; there are more than 1000 brand in the world, and high-end products mainly from America, European and Japan. Each company has its own market channel: pharmacy, cosmetics stores (like Watson); supermarket; direct to consumers etc. All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. But the quality of the product is always a problem.
The following manufacturers are covered:
L’Oreal
Unilever
Taisho
Henkel
Merck
Shiseido
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
Rohto
Lifes2Good
Gerolymatos International
Toppik
Nanogen
Oxford BioLabs Ltd.
Ultrax Labs
Avalon Natural Products
Bayer
Pharma Medico
Kirkland Signature
Phyto Ales Group
Amplixin
Kerafiber
Phyto
Keranique
DS Healthcare Group
Kaminomoto
Softto
Bawang
Zhang Guang 101
Segment by Type
Hair Loss and Growth Devices
Shampoos and Conditioners
Medicine Product
Others
Segment by Application
Men
Women
Global Hair Loss Products Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Hair Loss Products industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Hair Loss Products Market investments from 2018 till 2025.
