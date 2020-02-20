Heritage Tourism Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding

Cultural heritage tourism is a branch of tourism oriented towards the cultural heritage of the location where tourism is occurring.

This report focuses on the global Heritage Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Heritage Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

The "Heritage Tourism Market Research 2019" gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Heritage Tourism market. Heritage Tourism industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Heritage Tourism industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region.

The key players covered in this study

Expedia Group

Priceline Group

China Travel

China CYTS Tours Holding

American Express Global Business Travel

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

BCD Travel

HRG North America

Travel Leaders Group

Fareportal/Travelong

AAA Travel

Corporate Travel Management

Travel and Transport

Altour

Direct Travel

World Travel Inc.

Omega World Travel

Frosch

JTB Americas Group

Ovation Travel Group

World Travel Holdings

Mountain Travel Sobek

TUI AG

Natural Habitat Adventures

Abercrombie & Kent Group

InnerAsia Travel Group

Butterfield & Robinson

ATG Travel

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Very Motivated

Partially Motivated

Accessory

Accidental

Not Motivated

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years

Global Heritage Tourism Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Heritage Tourism industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Heritage Tourism Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Heritage Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Heritage Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

