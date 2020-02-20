Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 To 2024: Merck & Co., Inc., Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline

This report aims to examine the developments of human rotavirus vaccine market including its market improvement, development, position and others which are done by the key players and brands. This report also contains all the market drivers and restrains which are derived SWOT analyses.

Rotavirus causes severe diarrhea among children which lead to dehydration. Rotavirus vaccine is used to protect this infection. This vaccine also decreases the risk of death among children.

“Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market” accounted to USD 5.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major players

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Bharat Biotech,

GlaxoSmithKline plc & among others

Targeted Audience:

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic & Research Lab

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing awareness of vaccines among patients

Rising number of immunity-compromised individuals

Side effects and immune reaction

Strict regulatory requirements

High costs of vaccines

Competitive Analysis:

The global human rotavirus vaccine market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human rotavirus vaccine market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Rotarix

Rotavac

Rotavin-M1

Lanzhou Lamb

On the basis of distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

On the basis of geography,

North America & South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

Reasons for Buying this Report

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments.

