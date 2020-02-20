Hybrid Car Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Hybrid Car Market (by type (series hybrid, parallel hybrid, and combined hybrid), energy source(ice hybrid, fuel cell hybrid, solar hybrid, and natural gas hybrid) and vehicle type(passenger cars and commercial cars)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of hybrid car.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure hybrid car cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential hybrid car growth factors. According to the report the global hybrid car market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1336

The hybrid car is a vehicle that utilizes more than one form of onboard energy to achieve propulsion. A hybrid car has a traditional internal-combustion engine with a fuel tank at the same time it has one or more electric motors and a battery pack. The types of hybrids include series hybrids, parallel hybrid, and series-parallel hybrid. Series hybrid is the oldest hybrid type while the parallel hybrid type is the simplest and least costly type in current automotive use.

Furthermore, in a series-parallel hybrid vehicle type, computer monitors driving conditions and the state of the battery decides which mode is most efficient at any given moment. The seamless blending of these modes is then carried out by a unique continuously variable transmission (CVT). Hybrid cars are sometimes mistakenly confused with electric vehicles.

Rising concerns over increasing air pollutions have resulted to shift towards eco-friendly vehicles, Also stringent emission standards in various countries and government encouragement in the adoption of hybrid cars by providing subsidies and incentives are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the hybrid car market. However, the high cost of hybrid cars, ease and diverse availability of ICE cars may hamper the growth of the hybrid car market. Technological advancements in hybrid cars and a reduction in the pricing of a hybrid car can create huge opportunities in the near future.

Geographically, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017, in terms of revenue. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of eco-friendly vehicles, particularly in China and Japan, coupled with the government’s incentives and subsidies are facilitating the dominance of the Asia Pacific hybrid cars market. North America and Europe regions are expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Developments: South Korean automaker Kia plans to produce electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles in India. The company is expected to launch its hybrid cars by 2021.

Market Segmentation by Type, Energy Source and Vehicle Type

The report on the global hybrid car market covers segments such as type, energy source, and vehicle type. On the basis of type, the global hybrid car market is categorized into series hybrid, parallel hybrid, and combined hybrid. On the basis of energy sources, the global hybrid car market is categorized into ice hybrid, fuel cell hybrid, solar hybrid, and natural gas hybrid. On the basis of vehicle type the global hybrid car market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial cars.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/automotive/global-hybrid-car-market

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global hybrid car market such as Toyota Motor Corp, General Motors Co, Hyundai Motor Co, Ford Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., BMW, Volkswagen AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., and FCA N.V.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the hybrid car.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.