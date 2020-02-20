Interesting Research Report on the Future of Global Blood Culture Test Market 2019-2025

The latest report on “Blood Culture Test Market (Method – Conventional/Manual Methods, and Automated Methods; Product – Consumables, Instruments, Software and Services; Technology – Culture-based Technology, Molecular Technologies, and Proteomics Technology; Application – Bacteremia, Fungemia and Mycobacterial Detection; End User – Hospital Laboratories, Reference Laboratories, Academic Research Laboratories and Other Laboratories): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global blood culture test market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Blood culture is the test that is used to check bacterial infection, yeast infection as well as other microorganisms in the blood. A positive blood culture indicates the presence of bacteria in the blood while negative blood culture indicates the unavailability of the bacteria. According to the WHO report, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and surgical-site wound infections are mostly found in developing countries as compared to developed countries. The FDA has approved a fully automated blood culture system, which is commercially available in countries like the USA that recognize CE marks.

The growing population that leads to the increasing prevalence of the various infectious disease is the driving factor of the blood culture test market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for rapid diagnostic techniques and the increase in R&D initiatives by the healthcare industries are boosting the blood culture test market. Regulatory approval is required for diagnostic products such as kits, media, and instruments. This led to a delay in product launch and a rise in the cost of the diagnostic products.

However, the high cost of novel techniques and stringent government regulations are the factors hampering the blood culture test market. Increasing government initiatives regarding awareness of the disease offer favorable opportunities for the blood culture test market. As the product has to face different clinical trial phases that can be a challenge for the blood culture test market.

Geographically, North America is the dominant region in the blood culture test market due to the presence of a large number of healthcare companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics. The Asia Pacific holds the second largest market share in the blood culture test market. The increasing infectious disease, as well as growing healthcare infrastructure, are boosting the blood culture test market in the Asia Pacific. Europe is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period due to the growing investments in R&D by the healthcare industry.

Segment Covered

The report on the global blood culture test market covers segments such as method, product, technology, application, and end-user. On the basis of method, the sub-markets include conventional/manual methods and automated methods. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include consumables, and instruments. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include culture-based technology and molecular technologies. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include bacteremia, and fungemia. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospital laboratories, reference laboratories, and other laboratories.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biomérieux SA, Cepheid, Nanosphere, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Roche Diagnostics, and T2 Biosystems.

