Large Format Displays Market to Reflect Impressive Expansion 2027

The large format displays are flat screens which are very minimal in design and sleek, allowing for businesses to exhibit presentations and messages to visitors and customers. These are designed with lean bezels which are generally mounted on the walls plus are the prime spotlight of the room. Available in several sizes these could be utilized grouped or independently for a multi-screen display, to play a story display board.

Growing sports and international events worldwide, fast global modernization and urbanization plus high mean time among failures are some of the aspects that are estimated to drive the expansion of the worldwide market. Rising consumer requirement for amended features such as remote control operation comprised with the easiness of use, several manufacturers are making large display formats, and have begun incorporating features like synchronized remote control of manifold large format display which enables members of staff to concurrently control several displays distantly using devices such as personal computers. The global large format displays market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% all through the predicted period of 2017-2027

Market Segmentation

Based on the screen size, the worldwide market is categorized as >80”, 40” to 80” and 32” to 40”. The 40” to 80” screen type is likely to capture almost three-fifths of market share by 2027. Based on the type, the worldwide market is categorized as touchscreen, outdoor, video wall and standalone. The touchscreen product type is expected to see the maximum CAGR all through the estimation period.

Based on the deployment type, the worldwide market is broadly categorized into rental and installed. The installed deployment type is anticipated to be the biggest market by procuring above two-thirds of the worldwide market share during the predicted period.

Based on the backlight technology, the worldwide market is categorized into CCFL and LED backlit. The LED-backlit segment is estimated to remain the leading segment by 2027 end, with 95% of market share in value terms all through the predicted period.Based on the industry, the worldwide market is categorized into sports, hospitality, government & public, corporate, retail, healthcare, education and others.

Based on the region, the worldwide market is assessed across Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, North America, Japan and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan. North America is expected to be the leading market, securing almost one-third share of the worldwide market by 2027, followed by Western Europe, securing almost 19% of market share in value terms by 2027.

Key Market Companies

The major companies operation assessed in the worldwide marked for large format displays include

• LG Electronics

• SAMSUNG

• Panasonic Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Barco

• Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Sharp Corporation

• Planar Systems Inc.

• BenQ Corporation

• Others