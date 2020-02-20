Latest Research on Global Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market Forecast 2025

The latest report on “Energy-based Aesthetic Devices Market (Product – Radio Frequency-based, Ultrasound-based, Light-based, Laser-based, and Others; Applications – Hair Removal, Scar Removal/Skin Resurfacing, Skin Rejuvenation, Skin Tightening, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global energy-based aesthetic devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.08% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Energy-based aesthetic devices are the medical devices that help in the treatment of the skin, body defects, and hair loss. The skin treatment has been combined with the aesthetic treatment by many dermatologists and cosmetologists across the world. In September 2019, a laser hair removal device (Primelase) has been launched by the Riyadh International Company. Primelase medical device is used for skin treatment as well. In 2018, SPLENDOR X has been launched by Lumenis Ltd. SPLENDOR X is a first solid-state laser system, that is used for the treatment of skin and hair removal as well as it consists of unique BLEND X technology. People are becoming conscious regarding their appearance and want to remain healthy and young. This trend has helped people to adopt energy-based aesthetic devices.

The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures or non-invasive procedures is driving the energy-based aesthetic devices market. The low cost of the procedure as compared to the surgeries is boosting the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Growing demand for advanced medical devices such as laser resurfacing devices, light therapy devices, laser hair removal devices, and IPL hair removal devices is the factor enhancing the energy-based aesthetic devices market. In the old age, there is a sudden loss of hair, fibrous tissue.

However, the growing aging population is impelling the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Benefits of the energy-based aesthetic devices such as fewer side effects, less discomfort, and recovery are quick. This factor is compelling in the energy-based aesthetic devices market. The Increasing adoption of home use energy-based aesthetic devices can be another factor increasing the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Moreover, the lack of reimbursement policies is hampering the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Also, the availability of better alternatives of devices yet remains another restraint to the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Growing investment in R&D to create product differentiation offers favorable opportunities in the energy-based aesthetic devices market.

Geographically, North America is the dominating region in the energy-based aesthetic devices market. Increasing awareness among the people and aggressive marketing by the leading companies are factors boosting the energy-based aesthetic devices market in North America. North America will continue to dominate the energy-based aesthetic devices market throughout the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific holds the second largest market share in the energy-based aesthetic devices market due to increasing medical tourism and awareness about the aesthetic devices. Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Segment Covered

The report on the global energy-based aesthetic devices market covers segments such as products and applications. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include radio frequency-based, ultrasound-based, light-based, laser-based, and others. On the basis of applications, the sub-markets include hair removal, scar removal/skin resurfacing, skin rejuvenation, skin tightening, and others.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Alma Lasers Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lumenis Ltd., Cutera Inc, Hologic Inc, Sciton Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Venus Concept Ltd., and Genesis Biosystems Inc.

