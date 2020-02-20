Location Based Advertising Market 2019: By Top Key PLayer Foursquare, Xad, Groupon, Scanbuy, Shopkick, Yoose, Verve, Thumbvista.

The research study performed in Location Based Advertising Market report also helps to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. The data and information have been derived from the reliable sources and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which have been again checked and validated by the market experts. This Location Based Advertising Market report gives an actionable market insight to the clients with which sustainable and profitable business strategies can be created. This market research report serves a great purpose of better decision making and achieving competitive advantage.

Location-based advertising (LBA) is a new form of advertising that integrates mobile advertising with location-based services. The technology is used to pinpoint consumers location and provide location-specific advertisements on their mobile devices.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Foursquare, Xad, Groupon, Scanbuy, Shopkick, Yoose, Verve, Thumbvista.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Assisted GPS (A-GPS)

• GPS

• Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)

• Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)

• Observed Time Difference (OTD)

• Cell ID

• Wi-Fi

• Others

Market segment by Application, split into

• Retail Outlets

• Public Places

• Airports

• Hospitals

• Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

Table of content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Location Based Advertising (LBA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Location Based Advertising (LBA) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

