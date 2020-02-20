Luxury Hotels Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Luxury Hotels Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

A hotel is an establishment that provides lodging paid on a short-term basis. Facilities provided may range from a modest-quality mattress in a small room to large suites with bigger, higher-quality beds, a dresser, a fridge and other kitchen facilities, upholstered chairs, a flat screen television and en-suite bathrooms. Small, lower-priced hotels may offer only the most basic guest services and facilities.

Larger, higher-priced hotels may provide additional guest facilities such as a swimming pool, business center (with computers, printers and other office equipment), childcare, conference and event facilities, tennis or basketball courts, gymnasium, restaurants, day spa and social function services. Hotel rooms are usually numbered (or named in some smaller hotels and B&BS) to allow guests to identify their room.

Some boutique, high-end hotels have custom decorated rooms. Some hotels offer meals as part of a room and board arrangement. In the United Kingdom, a hotel is required by law to serve food and drinks to all guests within certain stated hours. In Japan, capsule hotels provide a tiny room suitable only for sleeping and shared bathroom facilities.

The global Luxury Hotels market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Luxury Hotels by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Business Hotels

Suite Hotels

Airport Hotels

Resorts

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Marriott International

Hilton

Starwood Hotels & Resorts(Marriott)

Hyatt Hotels

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management

InterContinental Hotels Group

Mandarin Oriental International

The Indian Hotels Company

Jumeirah International

Kerzner International Resorts

ITC Hotels

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

