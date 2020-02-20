Membrane Technology Market revenues to rake in at a CAGR of 9.1% By 2019

The membrane filter technology has several applications, including production of portable water from sea, cleaning of industrial effluents, and recovery of valuable constituents. Although major applications of the technology are observed in pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals, and life sciences; a growing application base is currently driving the global membrane technology market. Particularly in biopharma, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9.1% over a five-year forecast period, 2014-2019. PMR projects the global membrane technology market revenues to reach up to US$ 10.88 Bn by the end of 2019, up from US$ 7.02 Bn in 2014.

Key Market Dynamics

Coupled with production of portable water and industrial effluent cleaning process, the membrane filter technology is widely used for concentration, purification, and fractionation of macromolecular mixtures in food and drug industries. In addition, it also finds application in separation of vapors and gases. Attributed to growing production levels and R&D investments in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and life sciences industries, the membrane filter technology is anticipated to gain traction over the forecast period. The market is especially expected to observe higher sales in separation and purification of drug components, in pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and life sciences industries. From drug research in laboratories to production of pharmaceuticals on a large scale, the demand for membrane technology in various stages of drug development is foreseen to remain high, providing an impetus to the market throughout the forecast period as well.

There are several other applications of membrane technology, such as lab-scale DNA and protein separation, analysis, drug screening, cell culture and examination, and virus removal, which are likely to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the membrane filter technology offers a wide range of products, including microarray products, multi-well filters, syringe membranes filters, and bottle top filters. This is another strong factor that will continue to favor the market growth through to 2019. Stringent environmental regulations, and strict quality and safety standards in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) will sustain the demand for membrane technology in pharmaceutical, biopharma, and life sciences industry. Periodical replacement need will continue to favor the sales of membrane filters, as more efficient alternatives are not currently available in the market.

Limitation of the materials used in making membranes, high investment and operational costs, chances of membrane fouling, are a few of the key restraints that are predicted to detain the market growth during 2014-2019.

Segment Analysis

By technology, the global membrane technology market is segmented into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and chromatography. Microfiltration represents a major segment, owing to its applications in water treatment, turbidity removal, disinfection, and sterilization of beverages. Applications of ultrafiltration in food and beverage processing will create burgeoning demand for the technology. However, emergence and rising expenditure on nanofiltration are expected to augment the proliferation this segment in amino acids extraction process in the healthcare industry, and tar removal process in the oil and gas industry.

Regional Analysis

The global membrane technology market is geographically segmented into North America (the U.S.), Europe (Switzerland, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Ireland, France), Asia (China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore), and rest of the world. In 2012, North America accounted for over 40% of the global pharmaceutical sales. North America, led by the U.S., will remain the largest market for membrane technology, globally. Europe is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to active support from several societies, organizations, and associations to market expansion. Asia will however represent the fastest growing regional market due to rapidly growing pharma and biopharma sectors.

Key Market Players

Some of the most prominent players in the global membrane technology market for pharma, biopharma, and life sciences industries, are GE Healthcare Life Sciences, 3M, Pall Corporation, Sartorius, Merck Millipore, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., Novasep, TriSep Corporation, Amazon Filters Ltd., and Advantec MFS.