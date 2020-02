Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2026

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry 2019

The global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is anticipated to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2025. Next generation sequencing (NGS), is a DNA sequencing technology. The process of DNA sequencing, which decides the exact order of nucleotides inside a DNA molecule, is known as Next generation sequencing. Next generation sequencing is high throughput sequencing. Using next generation sequencer, the process produces a million DNA molecules and RNA sequences by allowing rapid nucleotide sequencing. Roche 454 sequencing and Illumina sequencing are the modern technologies of next generation sequencing. In comparison to Sanger’s sequencing method, the next generation sequencing is much cost-effective technique that provides better outcomes for DNA sequencing. An entire human genome can be sequenced in a single day using next generation sequencing, however, the Sanger sequencing technology, used to decode the human genome, required over a decade to bring the final summary.

By providing high flexibility, speed, throughput, and reduced sequencing cost, the introduction of next generation sequencing technologies has brought significant changes in sequencing technologies. In the single sequencing run, the next generation sequencing has ability to generate of nucleotide sequence data. The applications of next generation sequencing are in the field of cancer research, genetic disease research, personalized medicines, biological drug discovery, newborn sequencing metgenomics, and agriculture research etc. Moreover, non-coding RNA expression profiling, identification of binding sites on transcriptional factor, and re- sequencing of targets are some more applications of next generation sequencing.

The adoption of next generation sequencing is mounting for diagnosis of inherited genetic disorders, cancer, HLA typing and identification of infectious diseases as it allows scanning of targeted genome in very small time, and this is expected to propel the growth of global next generation sequencing market over the forecast period.

The global market for next generation sequencing is segmented by application, technology, products, end user, and region. By application, the global next generation sequencing market is categorized as, drug discovery/personalized medicine, genetic screening, diagnostics/infectious diseases, agricultural & animal research, and others. The drug discovery/personalized medicine segment is estimated to account major share in global next generation sequencing market by application in 2017. The increasing demand of next generation sequencing base test for infectious diseases and cancer, and rising focus on developing and providing next generation sequencing- based diagnostic tests are the major factors contributing towards the high market share of the segment in the global market. Moreover, the growing research and development activities globally are significantly contributing towards the growth of market.

By Technology, the global next generation sequencing market is further sub segmented into Whole Genome Sequencing, Targeted Re-Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Chip Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, and Methyl Sequencing. By technology, the targeted sequencing & Re-sequencing segment accounted major share in global next generation sequencing market. The targeted sequencing reduces the sequencing cost, and it is target specified and also requires smaller dataset. Moreover, increasing demand target specific genomic studies s expected to propel the growth of segment in the global next generation sequencing market.

By product, the global next generation sequencing market is further categorized into instruments, reagents & consumables, and services. By consumables, the global next generation sequencing market is further segmented into sample preparation consumables, and other consumables. The sample preparation sample includes quality control consumables, library preparation, DNA fragmentation, end repair, A-tailing, and size selection etc. On the basis of services, the global next generation market is segmented into data management services, and sequencing services. The sequencing services segment includes, Targeted Re-Sequencing, RNA Sequencing Chip-Seq, Methyl-Seq, De Novo Sequencing etc. where, the data management services includes, NGS storage, management, NGS data analysis software & workbenches, and NGS data analysis services.

On the basis of end user, the global next generation sequencing market is further segmented into healthcare institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research and academic centers, and others. By end user, the research and academics segment accounted major share in global next generation sequencing market. High application of next generation sequencing tools in research is the one of the key factors contributing towards the high market share of the segment. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register high CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing collaboration between hospitals and biotech and pharmaceutical companies to develop advanced test kits for diagnosis of diseases.

Some of the key players operating in global next generation sequencing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Holding AG, QIAGEN N. V., BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute), Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., GATC Biotech AG, Perkin Elmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Macrogen, Inc. , and Eurofins Scientific among others.

