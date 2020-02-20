Organic Chocolate Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Summary

Description

This report studies the global market size of Organic Chocolate in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Organic Chocolate in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Organic Chocolate market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Organic chocolate is chocolate made from organic raw materials such as organic cocoa, sugar, milk, and others.

The key manufacturers in the Organic Chocolate include

Artisan Confections Company, Green & Black’s, Newman’s Own, Taza Chocolate, NibMor, Chocolat Bernrain AG, Endangered Species Chocolate, Giddy Yoyo, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Mason & Company, Rococo Chocolates, The Grenada Chocolate Company, The Raw Chocolate Company

During 2017, the organic dark chocolate segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Organic dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients that are associated with good health as it contains a higher quantity of cocoa compared to other varieties of organic chocolate. The consumption of organic dark chocolate improves blood flow, lowers blood pressure, and improves brain function. Additionally, organic dark chocolate also contains flavonoids, which are compounds that play the role of antioxidants and help in lowering blood pressure and reducing bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol. The growing preference for dark chocolates will positively influence the organic chocolate market share and organic chocolate market growth.

This organic chocolate market research study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, EMEA will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The increasing consumption of chocolate as snacks, the growing demand for healthy organic snacks among consumers, and the rising interest in the production of organic chocolate, will fuel the growth of the organic chocolate market in this region. Additionally, growing concern about the presence of artificial ingredients in chocolates has led consumers to opt for organic chocolates. This will further propel the markets growth prospects in this region.

In 2017, the global Organic Chocolate market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Organic Chocolate market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Chocolate are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Organic Chocolate include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Market Size Split by Type

Organic Dark Chocolate

Organic Milk Chocolate

Organic White Chocolate

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health Food Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Organic Chocolate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Organic Chocolate market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Organic Chocolate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organic Chocolate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Organic Chocolate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Organic Chocolate market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Study Coverage

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

Chapter Nine: Central & South America

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

