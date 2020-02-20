Perineal Care Cleanser to Give Tough Competition to Barrier in Terms of Adoption

Global Healthcare Sector Outlook

Despite the economic and political uncertainty in the recent past, the global healthcare industry has been receiving positive nudges from reformative and technological disruptions in medical devices, pharmaceuticals and biotech, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging.

Key markets across the world are facing a massive rise in demand for critical care services that are pushing global healthcare spending levels to unimaginable limits.

A rapidly multiplying geriatric population; increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiac disease; growing awareness among patients; and heavy investments in clinical innovation are just some of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry.

Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures (3-D printing, blockchain, and robotic surgery to name a few), safe and effective drug delivery, and well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models are targeted at placing the sector on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets.

Parent Indicators Healthcare

Current expenditure on health, % of gross domestic product

Current expenditure on health, per capita, US$ purchasing power parities (current prices, current PPPs)

Annual growth rate of current expenditure on health, per capita, in real terms

Out-of-pocket expenditure, % of current expenditure on health

Out-of-pocket expenditure, per capita, US$ purchasing power parity (current prices, current PPPs)

Physicians, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

Nurses, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

Total hospital beds, per 1000 population

Curative (acute) care beds, per 1000 population

Medical technology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging units, total, per million population

Medical technology, Computed Tomography scanners, total, per million population

