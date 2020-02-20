Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market to 2025| Pfizer INC, Hoffmann La Roche, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drug Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), also referred as venereal diseases are infections that can pass from person to person during sex. These diseases are caused mainly due to bacteria, viruses, and / or parasites. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) often go undiagnosed because these infections usually do not exhibit visual symptoms. Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted disease. It is caused by bacteria called Chlamydia trachomatis. It can infect both men and women. Gonorrhea is caused due to bacterial infection (bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae) that can be passed from one person to another during sex. The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) refers to a type of retrovirus that causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). HIV attacks some immune cells and causes weakness of immune system resulting in loss of ability to fight against the organism that causes disease.



Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drugs: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug is expanding significantly, owing to increased chances of infection led by increase in the life expectancy of people across the globe. Rise in incidences of unprotected sex has led to an increase in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases. A driving factor for the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug is rising initiatives by governments and multiple agencies drawn up guidelines or recommendations for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Low voluntary screening rate for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is major restrain for this market.



Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drugs: Segmentation

The global sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market has been segmented on the basis of disease type, therapy class, distribution channel, and region. On the bases of disease type, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be further segmented into chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, human papillomavirus infection, HIV/AIDS and others. According to therapy class sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be segmented into antibiotics, antiviral, vaccines and others. Antiviral drugs are used in the treatment of lethal viral infections caused by viruses like human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, influenza A and B viruses and herpes viruses. Vaccination has been promoted as a vital public health intervention across the globe for decades. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), vaccination has reduced the global burden of infectious disease to a great extent. In terms of distribution channel, the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be segmented into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market in 2016.



Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Drugs: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global sexually transmitted diseases drug market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. These regions have been further segmented by countries, disease type, and therapy class and distribution channel. North America dominated the market and is anticipated to gain more market share by the end of 2025. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the global sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major companies competing in the global sexually transmitted diseases drug market, and profiled in the report include Pfizer INC, Hoffmann La Roche, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. AbbVie, Inc., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Merck & Co., Inc.



