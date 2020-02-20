Strategic business report on Global Sailing super-yachts Market for 2019 – 2025
Sailing super-yachts is a leisure craft that uses sails as its primary means of propulsion. Sailing yachts are actively used in sport and are a category of classes recognized by the World Sailing.
This report focuses on Sailing super-yachts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sailing super-yachts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Azimut Benetti
Baglietto
Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH
BENETEAU
Brunswick Corporation
Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited
Christensen Shipyards
Dyna Craft
Feadship
Ferretti
FIPA Group
Fr. Lrssen Werft
Blohm+Voss Shipyards
HanseYachts AG
Horizon Yacht Company
Kingship Marine Limited
Oceanco
Overmarine Group
Perini Navi
Princess Yachts International
Sanlorenzo
Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht
Sunbird Yacht
Sunrise Yachts
Sunseeker International
Trinity Yachts
Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Aluminum
Carbon
Segment by Application
Cruising
Classic
