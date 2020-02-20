Strategic business report on Global Sailing super-yachts Market for 2019 – 2025

Sailing super-yachts is a leisure craft that uses sails as its primary means of propulsion. Sailing yachts are actively used in sport and are a category of classes recognized by the World Sailing.

This report focuses on Sailing super-yachts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sailing super-yachts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Azimut Benetti

Baglietto

Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH

BENETEAU

Brunswick Corporation

Cheoy Lee Shipyards Limited

Christensen Shipyards

Dyna Craft

Feadship

Ferretti

FIPA Group

Fr. Lrssen Werft

Blohm+Voss Shipyards

HanseYachts AG

Horizon Yacht Company

Kingship Marine Limited

Oceanco

Overmarine Group

Perini Navi

Princess Yachts International

Sanlorenzo

Shanghai Double Happiness Yacht

Sunbird Yacht

Sunrise Yachts

Sunseeker International

Trinity Yachts

Yantai CIMC Raffles Shipyard Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Aluminum

Carbon

Segment by Application

Cruising

Classic

