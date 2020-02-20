Strontium Bromide Market Study 2019-2025, by Segment, by Type, by Company, Key Players, Trends, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities

Global Strontium Bromide Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Strontium Bromide has the formula SrBr2. At room temperature, it is a white odorless, crystalline powder with the molecular weight of 247.43 g/mol. Strontium Bromide burns bright red in a flame test. It is used in flares and also has some pharmaceutical uses.

Strontium Bromide is a niche industry with limited producers leading the market. Small privately-owned companies usually engage in specific area, like pharmaceutical and lab test agent. In 2016, the top 3 producers account for 31.09% of the market. The top players cover Shanghai Xinbao Fine Chemical, Chongqing Huaqi Fine Chemical, S.K. Chemical, Axiom Chemicals and Barium Chemicals etc., which are playing important roles in global Strontium Bromide market.

Strontium Bromide is used as sedatives in medicine and analytical reagents. Strontium Bromide can be sued as sedative and stomachic agent in pharmaceutical applications.

In 2016, the Strontium Bromide consumption (sales) in Pharmaceutical was 217 Kg, and it will reach 310 Kg in 2023; while the sales market share in Pharmaceutical was 69.43% in 2016 and will be 69.86% in 2023.

The global Strontium Bromide market is expected to grow during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Strontium Bromide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Strontium Bromide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shanghai Xinbao Fine Chemical

Chongqing Huaqi Fine Chemical

S.K. Chemical

Axiom Chemicals

Barium Chemicals

ProChem

Celtic

City Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Strontium Bromide Hexahydrate

Strontium Bromide Anhydrous

Segment by Application

Analytical Reagents

Pharmaceutical

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Strontium Bromide Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Strontium Bromide Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Strontium Bromide Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Strontium Bromide Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Strontium Bromide Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Strontium Bromide Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Strontium Bromide Business

Chapter Eight: Strontium Bromide Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Strontium Bromide Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

