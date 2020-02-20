Textile Chemicals Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2026

Textile Chemicals Industry 2019

Description:-

The global textile chemicals market is anticipated to reach USD 25.73 billion by 2026.

Textile chemicals are one of the major segments of the global chemical manufacturing industry. The growth of the textile manufacturing industry has been the major factor driving demand for these products. Relatively low capital intensity, use of low skilled labor and lower investment cost characteristics depicts the industry’s relatively footloose nature and hence can adjust to the changing conditions of the market. Several trade policy regulatory norms and their nature of volatility in different geographies have played a significant role as this segment of the chemicals are bound to satisfy even the textile manufacturing legislations.

Demand of these chemicals across different geographies is influenced by the rising emphasis of product quality all throughout the world-wide textile industry and also the increasing demand for durable and comfortable apparels. Moreover, increasing production of technical/industrial and automobile textiles is expected to further add to the demand of these products. Natural fibers of cheap are among the leading segments generating higher consumption figures for these products. However, cheaper fibers with manmade better performance alternatives use in several industrial might be a restraint for direct and vat dyes, reactive as well as preparation and sizing chemicals that are generally used in the processing of these natural fibers.

The nonetheless naturally derived fibers are projected to constitute a larger share of the application segment. This will provide higher market penetration opportunities mainly for the high value non-chlorine bleaching agents including hydrogen peroxide and also for other product segments like finishing chemicals. As natural fibers are expected to be the largest market for these textile chemical components, strong demand for products designed for offering improved performance and comfort of cellulosic and synthetic manufactured fibers.

Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the largest market worldwide. Along with increasing penetration of these products, consumption of these products is increasing, owing to the increasing textile manufacturing base especially in China and India. The primary export markets of the region include Brazil, Western & Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The Asia Pacific market is also projected to grow at a faster rate compared to other regions.

Some of the leading industry participants actively operating in the present industry scenario include Archroma, The DyStar Group, The Lubrizol Corporation, Lonsen Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Kiri Industries Limited, Solvay SA, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Covestro AG and Pulcra Chemicals GmbH.

