Ultraviolet LED Technology Market 2019: Global Industry Top Key Players Crystal, Nichia Corp, Phoseon Technology, SemiLEDs, Sensor Electronic Technology, Seoul Viosys.

An LED is a semiconductor device/light source that emits visible light or infrared light when an electric charge passes through it. LEDs are primarily used in indicator lamps and for other types of lighting such as that used in billboard signs, TV remotes, and brake lights of vehicles. Initially, LEDs would only emit a low-intensity red light. Currently, however, LEDs are available across the visible, ultraviolet, and infrared wavelengths. They work on the principle of electroluminescence, wherein the color of illumination is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor. A UV LED displays an ultraviolet light; its wavelength is less than 400 nm.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report: Crystal, Nichia Corp, Phoseon Technology, SemiLEDs, Sensor Electronic Technology, Seoul Viosys.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• UVA

• UVB

• UVC

Market segment by Application, split into

• Air Purification

• Currency Validation

• Dental Curing and Teeth Whitening

• DNA Gel

• Fluorescence Disclosure and Verification

• Water Purification

• Medical Phototherapy

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

• Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ultraviolet LED Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ultraviolet LED Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

