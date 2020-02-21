2018 Global Accenture Connected Truck Market Analysis by Key Players Daimler, Scania, Volvo, DAF , MAN , Renault Trucks, IVECO

The global market size of Accenture Connected Truck is $XX million in 2017 with XX CAGR from 2013 to 2017, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2023.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment.

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report coverss following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users also can be listed.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Accenture Connected Truck as well as some small players. The compnaies include:

Daimler, Scania, Volvo, DAF , MAN , Renault Trucks, IVECO et al.

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Data Collection

3.2.2 Data Analysis

3.2.3 Data Validation

3.3 Research Sources

3.3.1 Primary Sources

3.3.2 Secondary Sources

3.3.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Accenture Connected Truck Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users

Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics

Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Accenture Connected Truck by Region

8.2 Import of Accenture Connected Truck by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade

Chapter 9 Historical and Current Accenture Connected Truck Market in North America (2013-2018)

9.1 Accenture Connected Truck Supply

9.2 Accenture Connected Truck Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 10 Historical and Current Accenture Connected Truck Market in South America (2013-2018)

10.1 Accenture Connected Truck Supply

10.2 Accenture Connected Truck Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

Chapter 11 Historical and Current Accenture Connected Truck Market in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

11.1 Accenture Connected Truck Supply

11.2 Accenture Connected Truck Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis