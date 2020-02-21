3D Printing Market: Winning Strategies, Global Opportunities, Growth Drivers & Leading Players by 2025

3D Printing also known as desktop fabrication or additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to develop objects using a digital file and various printing materials. The materials used in 3D printing include several types of polymers, metals, and ceramics. 3D printing offers methodologies that can make manufacturing of complex designs an apparent reality.

The global 3D printing market was valued at $4,164.2 million in 2014, and is projected to reach $44,393.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2019 to 2025. North America was the highest contributor to the global market, with $1,728.1 million in 2014, and is estimated to reach $16,838.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Growth in use of 3D printing in the automotive industry, ability to provide customized products, and efficient logistics management drive the market. In future, rise in 3D printing applications in healthcare and other industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the market.

The global 3D printing market is segmented based on technology, component, end user, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into stereolithography (SLA), fused deposition modelling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), electron beam melting (EBM), digital light processing (DLP), and others.

Industry Growth Drivers:

Growth in use of 3D printing in the automotive industry

Ability to provide customized products

Efficient logistic management

Opportunities:

Increase in application in healthcare

Application into various industries

Top End-User Industries:

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Consumer electronics

Aerospace & defense

Others

The key players involved in the 3D printing market include 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.

