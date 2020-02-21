Aluminum Pigments Market by 6.4% CAGR by 2024 Due to Demand of Automobile Business

Aluminum pigments are metallic pigments that impart metal effect and gloss to surfaces. The metallic effect on the substrates occurs due to reflection or scattering of light on the surface of aluminum pigments. The ratio of reflected or scattered light describes the intensity of the effect. Aluminum pigments are commonly employed in paints & coatings, plastics, personal care, and printing inks. These pigments are also used in construction materials such as autoclaved concrete blocks. In terms of volume, Asia Pacific dominated the aluminum pigments market in 2015, followed by Europe.

The report estimates and forecasts the aluminum pigments market on the global, regional, and country level. The study provides forecast between 2016 and 2024 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Thousand). The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the product segments.

It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage. The study includes drivers and restraints for the aluminum pigments market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report analyzes opportunities in the aluminum pigments market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes manufacturing process and global average price trend analysis of aluminum pigments.

The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the aluminum pigments market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report includes price trend analysis for aluminum pigments between 2015 and 2024.

The study provides a comprehensive view of the aluminum pigments market by dividing it into end-user and geography. The aluminum pigments market has been segmented into paints & coatings, plastics, personal care, printing inks, and others. End-user segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends, and the market has been estimated in terms of volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Thousand) from 2016 to 2024