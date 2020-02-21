Antiandrogens Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2025

A diverse group of drugs that counteract the effects of dihydrotestosterone, testosterone, and the male sex hormones are called antiandrogens. They are also known as testosterone blockers, androgen receptor blockers, and androgen antagonists. Some antiandrogens limit the body’s ability to make use of androgens by blocking androgen receptors. Other antiandrogens reduce the body’s ability to produce androgens. Antiandrogens are used for the treatment of various disorders and conditions, including sexual disorders such as hypersexuality, male pattern hair loss (androgenic alopecia), benign prostatic hyperplasia, precocious puberty in young males, and prostate cancer in men. In women, antiandrogens are used for the treatment of acne, amenorrhea (absence of menstrual periods), hirsutism (excessive facial or body hair), polycystic ovarian syndrome, and many other indications.

Uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the prostate gland can cause prostate cancer. This condition is not always dangerous, but it is common. The reason is that the gland grows very slowly. Prostate cancer occurs in older men, and the average age of diagnosis is 70 years. The condition can be normally diagnosed before it causes any symptoms. Men at this age also suffer from other illnesses that need more attention than the cancer that does not produce visible symptoms. The malignant cancerous cells of the prostate clump together and form small cancerous tumors. In most cases, it takes many years, even a few decades, for the localized cancer to spread beyond the prostate. And many of antiandrogens cancers never spread.

Alopecia involves loss of hair or balding. The condition is not restricted to the head and can cause loss of hair on any part of the body. Some types of alopecia cause permanent loss of hair, and in other cases the hair loss is temporary. Testosterone is a dominant sex hormone in men that falls in the broad category of hormones called androgens. About 4% to 7% women produce too much testosterone in the ovaries. Antiandrogens women suffer from a condition known as polycystic ovarian syndrome. The condition can cause excessive hair growth in certain areas of a woman’s body such as the chin and above the lips. It can also cause acne and amenorrhea. Acne is a common skin condition. It is caused by inflammation of the oil-producing (sebaceous) glands and hair follicles of the skin. Amenorrhea is the absence of menstruation in women of child bearing age.

Increase in prevalence of hypersexuality, androgenic alopecia (male pattern hair loss), benign prostatic hyperplasia, precocious puberty in young males, and prostate cancer in men is likely to drive the antiandrogens market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in acne, amenorrhea (absence of menstrual periods), hirsutism (excessive facial or body hair), polycystic ovarian syndrome in women is expected to propel the antiandrogens market. According to Sexual Health Matters, there are approximately 5.7 million adults in the U.S. who live with hypersexuality disorder. According to the American Hair Loss Association, every year androgenic alopecia or common male pattern baldness accounts for approximately more than 95% of hair loss in men in the U.S.

The global antiandrogens market can be segmented based on gender, indication, distribution channel, and region. In terms of gender, the antiandrogens market can be classified into males and females. Based on indication, the antiandrogens market can be categorized into prostate cancer, precocious puberty in young males, benign prostatic hyperplasia, androgenic alopecia, hypersexuality, polycystic ovarian syndrome, hirsutism, amenorrhea, and acne. In terms of distribution channel, the antiandrogens market can be divided into retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

In terms of region, the antiandrogens market can be categorized into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a dominant antiandrogens market share in 2016 due to rise in prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia in the region. Europe held a significant antiandrogens market share in 2016 owing to rise in prevalence of hirsutism. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, hirsutism is present in 40% to 92% females in Europe and North America. The antiandrogens market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. The antiandrogens market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to expand during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of prostate cancer, precocious puberty in young males, benign prostatic hyperplasia, androgenic alopecia, hypersexuality, polycystic ovarian syndrome, hirsutism, amenorrhea, and acne.

