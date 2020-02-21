Antioxidants Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Summary
Antioxidants are a class of chemical compounds additives, used to delay or inhibit the oxidation of polymers then to prevent aging and prolong the service life of the polymers.
In this report, the antioxidants include industrial antioxidants and food antioxidants.
Antioxidants downstream industry is mainly rubber processing, plastic additives, fuel additives, food additives etc. In recent years, the rubber processing industry has developed rapidly. The demand for antioxidants will correspondingly increase. EU and North America are the main consumption markets in recent years.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer.
This report researches the worldwide Antioxidants market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Antioxidants breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Chemtura
SONGWON
SI (Albemarle)
Double Bond Chemical
CYTEC (SOLVAY)
Akzonobel
Clariant
Lanxess
Dow
Sumitomo Chemical
Adeka
Innospec
Kumho Petrochemical
Lubrizol
EVONIK
Addivant
Baker Hughes
Akrochem
Omnova Solutions
Jiyi Chemical
Sunny Wealth Chemicals
Anhui Haihua
Eastman
Danisco (DUPONT)
Kemin
MERISOL
Yasho Industries
Milestone Preservatives
VDH Chemtech
RCP
GSI
Langfang Fuhai
Kolod Food Ingredients
L&P Food Ingredient
Yantai Tongshi Chemical
Chicheng Biotech
Jiurui Biology & Chemistry
Antioxidants Breakdown Data by Type
Synthetic Antioxidants
Natural Antioxidants
Antioxidants Breakdown Data by Application
Rubber Processing Industry
Plastic Additives
Fuel Additives
Food Additives
Others
Antioxidants Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Antioxidants Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Antioxidants Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antioxidants Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Antioxidants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Synthetic Antioxidants
1.4.3 Natural Antioxidants
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Antioxidants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Rubber Processing Industry
1.5.3 Plastic Additives
1.5.4 Fuel Additives
1.5.5 Food Additives
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Antioxidants Production
2.1.1 Global Antioxidants Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Antioxidants Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Antioxidants Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Antioxidants Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Antioxidants Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Antioxidants Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 BASF
8.1.1 BASF Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.1.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Chemtura
8.2.1 Chemtura Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.2.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 SONGWON
8.3.1 SONGWON Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.3.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 SI (Albemarle)
8.4.1 SI (Albemarle) Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.4.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Double Bond Chemical
8.5.1 Double Bond Chemical Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.5.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 CYTEC (SOLVAY)
8.6.1 CYTEC (SOLVAY) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.6.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Akzonobel
8.7.1 Akzonobel Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.7.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Clariant
8.8.1 Clariant Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.8.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Lanxess
8.9.1 Lanxess Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.9.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Dow
8.10.1 Dow Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Antioxidants
8.10.4 Antioxidants Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 Sumitomo Chemical
8.12 Adeka
8.13 Innospec
8.14 Kumho Petrochemical
8.15 Lubrizol
8.16 EVONIK
8.17 Addivant
8.18 Baker Hughes
8.19 Akrochem
8.20 Omnova Solutions
8.21 Jiyi Chemical
8.22 Sunny Wealth Chemicals
8.23 Anhui Haihua
8.24 Eastman
8.25 Danisco (DUPONT)
8.26 Kemin
8.27 MERISOL
8.28 Yasho Industries
8.29 Milestone Preservatives
8.30 VDH Chemtech
8.31 RCP
8.32 GSI
8.33 Langfang Fuhai
8.34 Kolod Food Ingredients
8.35 L&P Food Ingredient
8.36 Yantai Tongshi Chemical
8.37 Chicheng Biotech
8.38 Jiurui Biology & Chemistry
