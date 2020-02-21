App Analytics Market by Top Manufacturers with Production, Price, Revenue (value) and Market Share to 2025

Data analytics leaders use web and mobile app analytics to analyze customer behavior, application performance, and usage patterns to improve the digital customer experience. Organizations of all sizes use app analytics to see how users interact with their products.

App analytics software captures and visualizes tremendous amounts of data generated by the organizations. It also captures the data from multiple sources, which is critical because most apps dont exist in just one place. Their data is often scattered across operating systems, devices, networks, and servers. There is an increase in the adoption of app analytics software among companies that use a centralized dashboard to view their app data. The global app analytics market size was valued at $920 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,798 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in inclination of enterprises toward mobile-based advertising, growth in number of mobile & web apps, and rise in investment in the analytics technology are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, availability of open source alternatives and non-uniformity of data act as major deterrents to the market growth. Furthermore, major shift toward customer-focused marketing is believed to create significant demand for the app analytics market. Besides, increase in focus on higher ROI and growth in trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

The global app analytics market is segmented based on component, type, deployment mode, applications, industry verticals, and regions. In terms of component, the market is categorized into software and service. Based on type, it is divided into mobile app analytics and web app analytics. Based on deployment mode, it is bifurcated into cloud and on premise. Based on application, it is classified into marketing analytics, performance analytics, in-app analytics, revenue analytics, and others. In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified into gaming, entertainment, social media, IT & telecom, health & fitness, travel & hospitality, retail & e-commerce, education & learning, BFSI, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global app analytics market is dominated by Adobe, Appsee, IBM Corporation, Countly, Mixpanel, Localytics, App Annie, Appdynamics, Appsflyer, and Clevertap.

App Analytics Key Market Segments:

By Component

Software

Service

By Type

Mobile App Analytics

Web App Analytics

