Atomic Force Microscopes : Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled “Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global atomic force microscopes (AFM) market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2018-2026. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors.Growing need for high resolution microscopy and rising adoption of atomic force microscopy in biology and biomedicine has increased the penetration and growth of the atomic force microscopes (AFM) market globally.

Life Sciences and Biology Segment to Remain Most Lucrative

Life sciences and biology is expected to continue to be the leading segment globally during the forecast period due to rising demand for high resolution and accurate microscopy. Life sciences and biology segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 due to growing adoption of atomic force microscopes in the biology sector owing to the benefits that AFM brings to biology such as determining high-resolution structure, examining mechanical properties, and determining force interactions, all at the nano scale. Researchers are increasingly using AFM for ultra-high-resolution studies of proteins and DNA. The use of AFM is increasing in the biology and biomedicine sectors as it can analyze any kind of sample such as polymers, adsorbed molecules, films or fibers, and powders which have increased the growth of life sciences and biology segment across different regions of the world.

Semiconductors and electronics segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing popularity of smartphones and other electronic devices. The demand for AFM is also increasing for IC testing.

North America and Asia Pacific to Continue to Hold Significant Share in the Overall Market

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2017 due to numerous technological advancements and growing investments in the semiconductor industry in the region. In North America, telecom operators are continuously taking efforts to introduce advanced technologies such as high resolution, single chip AFM and enhanced probe technology systems in order to achieve better productivity and accurate Nano scale measurements. In February 2017, Integrated Circuit Scanning Probe Instruments (ICSPI), based in Canada, a provider of scanning probe instruments, developed the highest resolution single-chip atomic force microscope (AFM) for different fields of science and technology.