Automotive Door Handles Market Size, Forecast 2024 by Manufacturing Technology and Industry Trends

This report studies the Automotive Door Handles market, a door handle is used to open and close car doors. It is found on both the exterior and interior sides of automobile doors, although they are used differently on each panel. The one on the outside is pulled to open the car door, while the inside door handle is used to release the door latch before you can push the door to let yourself out.

Geographically in the consumption side, Asia-Pacific is the largest region accounting for 48.75% of the global Automotive Door Handle market in 2017 and is estimated to reach 50.95% of the global market by the end of 2023. Europe is expected to hold about 28.58% of the global Automotive Door Handle market share in 2017 and is expected to decline to 27.73% by the end of 2023. North America is expected to hold about 17.67% of the global Automotive Door Handle market share in 2017 and is expected to be stable in terms of market share until 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Door Handles market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3400 million by 2024, from US$ 2630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Door Handles business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Door Handles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Door Handles value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Exterior Door Handles

Interior Door Handles

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

U-Shin

Huf Group

ITW Automotive

ALPHA Corporation

Aisin

Magna

VAST

Grupo Antolin

SMR Automotive

Sakae Riken Kogyo

Xin Point Corporation

TriMark Corporation

Sandhar Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Door Handles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Door Handles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Door Handles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Door Handles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Door Handles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

