Bandage Contact Lenses Market -Rise in Prevalence of Eye Disorders,Increase in the Number of Vision Correction Surgeries Drive the Market Growth

Bandage contact lenses are soft contact lenses that serve the purpose of protection of cornea from friction and irritation caused by mechanical rubbing of eyelids, and other functions including pain relief, healing, sealing, and maintenance of corneal hydration, thereby allowing the cornea to heal in conditions such as an eye injury or corneal diseases. These contact lenses do not have focusing power and are not intended for vision correction. Bandage contact lenses are available in different forms, materials, and wearing schedules, depending upon the application. Recent clinical studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of bandage contact lenses in the treatment of numerous corneal diseases including dry eye. These are also used for drug delivery to the cornea in some cases.

Rise in prevalence of eye disorders, increase in the number of vision correction surgeries, rapidly aging population across the world, and surging applications of bandage contact lenses in the treatment of eye disorders are the major factors expected to drive the global bandage contact lenses market during the forecast period. Clinical studies across the world have demonstrated the clinical and therapeutic effects including faster corneal re-epithelialization, reduced patient discomfort, and other advantages of bandage contact lenses in the treatment of various eye disorders including dry eye, filamentous keratopathy, bullous keratopathy, and other diseases. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), around 48,229 corneal implants were performed in the U.S. in 2013. Prevalence of cataract and other eye-related disorders such as glaucoma, blindness, and diabetic retinopathy is on the rise, with cataract affecting nearly 24 million people in the U.S. each year. Moreover, an estimated 21 million LASIK surgical procedures were performed in the U.S. alone in 2015. Rise in number of vision correction surgeries including LASIK, increase in number of cataract surgeries being performed globally, and growing applications of bandage contact lenses in the post-surgical healing of cornea are projected to drive the market from 2017 to 2025.

The global bandage lenses market can be segmented based on material, indication, and region. In terms of material, the market can be categorized into lotrafilacon, balafilacon, senofilacon, methafilacon, and other materials. Growing applications of bandage contact lenses and rise in patient preference are inducing manufacturers to use new and more advanced materials in the manufacture of bandage contact lenses. Based on indication, the global bandage lenses market can be divided into corneal ablation, dye eye disease, LASIK surgery, and others. Various clinical trials and studies conducted globally demonstrating the clinical and therapeutic effects of bandage contact lenses in protection and treatment of cornea have led to usage of bandage contact lenses in new indications.

