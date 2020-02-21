Big Data And Analytics In Telecom Market Share and Forecasts Research Report 2018

Global Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Global Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market is continuously growing on surging trend over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Big Data and Analytics in Telecom market are Internet of things and advancement in big data and analytics. However, Lack of skilled personnel and lack of big data strategy are some factors that restraining the market growth of global Big Data and Analytics market. Big data is huge volume of data can be structured and unstructured which cannot directly store into a database without processing. Big data analytics is referring to IT offering that use various data mining techniques such as predictive modelling and text mining and helps telecom service providers to derive real time actionable insights and aid in business decision making. Big data and analytics offer various benefits such as enhance customer experience, data can be stored and mined, innovating the business models, maximize profit for telecom industries, cost saving and so on.

The regional analysis of Global Big Data and Analytics in Telecom Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant/leading region across the world in terms of market share due to enormous growth in IT industries and growing awareness regarding the benefits of Big Data and Analytics in Telecom. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing adoption of cloud-based solution and aided by improvement in communication technologies.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The major market player included in this report are: Accenture, Cisco Systems , Informatica, SAS Institute, EMC, Salesforce, Teradata

By Organization Type: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

By Regions: U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2.Big Data And Analytics In Telecom Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3.Big Data And Analytics In Telecom Market Dynamics

Chapter 4.Big Data And Analytics In Telecom Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5.Big Data And Analytics In Telecom Market, by Application

Chapter 6.Big Data And Analytics In Telecom Market, by Deployment Mode

Chapter 7.Big Data And Analytics In Telecom Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9.Research Process

