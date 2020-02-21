Biodegradable Bone Graft Polymers Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2026

Global Biodegradable Bone Graft Polymers Market: Overview

Over the years, bone grafting methods have undergone massive transformation. They have shifted from traditional autologous and allogeneic bone grafts to synthetic ones that are biodegradable and biocompatible. Natural biodegradable polymers, namely collagen and chitosan have been researched widely for the same purpose. They can offer mechanical strength and cost less. Such factors are driving the global biodegradable bone graft polymers market.

An upcoming report on the global biodegradable bone graft polymers market is expected to be a valuable repository of information. With detailed information on growth drivers and deterrents, competitive dynamics, and product, application, and regional segments, the report could prove to be highly useful for key stakeholders in the global biodegradable bone graft polymers market.

The demand in the global biodegradable bone graft polymers market is predicted to rise at a healthy clip in the next couple of years because of the rising population, particularly of the elderly, worldwide. The aged are highly prone to joint and bone issues and often require joint reconstruction surgeries. Those include hip, knee, and others. This has pushed up demand for biodegradable bone graft polymers, along with steady demand from various dental procedures.

Another factor providing a major impetus to the global biodegradable bone graft polymers market is the continued research and development activity in the field. For instance, natural biodegradable polymers, namely chitosan are being researched upon widely for their unique perceived benefits. This is because they have the ability to bring down costs and better mechanical strengths significantly. Chitosan already finds application in implants such as anchors, tacks, needles, arrows, and screws in knee and shoulder surgeries. This is because it is devoid of cytotoxic effects and can be moulded without much hassle. Besides, chitosan also finds application in bone fixation, arthroscopy, craniomaxilliofacial, and spine application.

All such research and development activities coupled with the strengthening healthcare infrastructure is predicted to have a positive impact on the global biodegradable bone graft polymers market.

With respect to geography, Asia pacific biodegradable bone graft polymers market appears the most promising. This is because of the presence of developing nations such as India, China, Thailand, and Malaysia in the region. Prices of implants are expected to lessen in these nations in the next couple of years because of proliferation of local manufacturing facilities. This is likely to up demand for biodegradable bone graft polymers market.

Meanwhile, Europe and North America could already be established biodegradable bone graft polymers market. Nations of U.K. and France are mainly powering the market in the region. Going forward, Brazil could also emerge as a potential market since almost 2 million dental implants are carried out in the region annually.

Global Biodegradable Bone Graft Polymers Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the key participants in the global biodegradable bone graft polymers market that have been profiled in the report are Evonik, Corbion N.V., PolySciences Inc, Foster Corporation, and KLS Martin.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.