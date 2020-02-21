Blood Gas And Electrolyte Analyzers Market – Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts, 2018-2025

A blood gas test measures the amount of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the blood. It is also used to determine the pH and acidic content of the blood. The test is commonly known as a blood gas analysis or arterial blood gas (ABG) test. Imbalances in the oxygen, carbon dioxide, and pH levels of your blood indicate the presence of certain medical conditions. These products are used in emergency departments for the diagnosis of various diseases including kidney failure, heart failure, uncontrolled diabetes, hemorrhage, chemical poisoning, a drug overdose, shock, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market was valued at $1,427 million in 2016, and is estimated to garner $2,104 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors that enhance the market growth are growth in number of patients being treated in ICUs, NICUs, and emergency departments; rise in patients suffering from chronic diseases; and increase in number of product approvals. However, complexity involved in interpretation of data acts as a restraining factor for the market growth.

The global blood gas and electrolyte analyzers market is segmented by type, product/brand, end user, and geography. Based on type, it is classified into analyzers/instruments and consumables. Analyzers/instruments is further sub segmented into product type and modality. Based on product type, it is categorized into blood gas analyzers, electrolyte analyzers, and combined analyzers. Based on modality, it is divided into laboratory, benchtop, and portable.

By product/brand, it is classified into i-Stat, ePOC, GEM Premier, ABL Flex, Cobas, RAPID Series, and other blood gas analyzer. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers(ASC), and others. Geographically, it is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America market accounted for significant share in the global market in 2016, owing to growth in number of patients admitted in the ICUs, NICUs, and emergency department.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT : Radiometer Medical Aps (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company), Siemens AG, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Nova Biomedical, OPTI Medical Systems, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Idexx Laboratories, Inc.), ERBA Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH, Medica Corporation, Alere, Inc.

