Canabbis testing Market 2019 | Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2025

FEB 2019,USA NEWS- Global Canabbis testing Market valued approximately USD 822.0 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.



Key factors which gives growth to the Canabbis testing market are legalization of medical cannabis, coupled with the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories (specifically in the U.S.); growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories; and increasing awareness through conferences, symposia, and workshops. On the other hand, the high cost of analytical instruments, presence of alternative technologies, and dearth of skilled professionals are some of the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & software:

§ LC

§ GC

§ Spectroscopy

o MS

o Atomic

§ Column

§ Standards

§ Accessories

§ LIMS

By Service:

§ Potency

§ Pesticides

§ Heavy metals

§ Genetic testing

By End user:

§ Lab

§ Pharmaceuticals

§ Research

Customization: We also offers customizations in the industry report as per the companys specific needs. Key Questions Answered in the Global Canabbis testing Industry Report

 What is the overall market size in 2017? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2024?

 Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?

 What are the factors driving the growth of the market?

 Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?

 What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?

