Car Brake Pads Market 2019 – Industry Size, Share, Dynamics, Status, Outlook and Opportunities: 2024

This report studies the Car Brake Pads market, Brake Pads are components of brake systems used in automotive and other applications. Brake pads are friction materials which bound to the surface that faces the brake rotor and take the brunt of the frictional force necessary to stop the car. In a disc brake system, the brake pedal activates a hydraulic line which squeezes the calipers against the rotors of the car’s tires. Pads are positioned between the calipers and the rotors to absorb the energy and heat, and then provide enough grips to stop the car.

Brake pads are often described as brake linings or brake shoes and when applied to the brake rotors or drums, respectively, with a mix of hydraulic and mechanical force, supply the friction to safely bring the car to a halt. Brake pads are usually used in disc brake setups within a hydraulic brake caliper and are squeezed versus the brake disc, or rotor in order to stop the car when using the brakes. In this report, brake pads, brake linings and brake shoes are in the scope of our statistics.

As we can see from the past few years, the brake pads industry has developed rapidly for many years and the technology is mature. The manufacturers’ bases are located all over the world. Some key manufactures have their own brake pads brands, and manufactures brake pads products for the auto maker and the leading brake pad producers as OEM. The key OEM producer includes Federal Mogul, Bosch, ITT Corporation, TRW Automotive, Nisshinbo Group Company etc.

The brake pad sales has increased steadily in the past years and it will keep the tendency in the future few years. And the demand was always stable and increased stalely. The classification of Car Brake Pads includes Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads, Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads, Semi Metallic Brake Pads, Ceramic Brake Pads, and the proportion of Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads in 2017 is about 36.03%.

Segmentation by product type:

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

Segmentation by application:

Car OEM Industry

Car Aftermarket Industry

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe ,Germany, France UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Federal Mogul

Akebono

ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

MAT Holdings

BOSCH

Nisshinbo Group Company

Delphi Automotive

ATE

ITT Corporation

BREMBO

Brake Parts Inc

Sumitomo

Acdelco

Fras-le

Knorr-Bremse AG

ADVICS

Meritor

Sangsin Brake

Hitachi Chemical

Double Link

Hawk Performance

EBC Brakes

ABS Friction

MK Kashiyama

Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Materials

FBK SYSTEMS SDN BHD

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Car Brake Pads consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Car Brake Pads market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Car Brake Pads manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Car Brake Pads with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Car Brake Pads submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Car Brake Pads by Players

Chapter Four: Car Brake Pads by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Car Brake Pads Market Forecast

