Cardiac Marker Analyzers Market is Driven by the Increase in Focus on Preventing Misdiagnoses of Cardiac Conditions

Cardiac marker analyzer, also known as cardiac reader system, is an important tool to prevent misdiagnoses of cardiac conditions such as myocardial infarction. These analyzers measure the level of cardiac troponin, creatine kinase-muscle/brain (CK-MB), myoglobin, and/or D-dimer through immunochromatographic assays within 15 minutes.

Increase in focus on preventing misdiagnoses of cardiac conditions, rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases such as acute coronary syndrome (ACS), myocardial infarction, cardiac heart failure, and others are anticipated to drive the growth of the cardiac marker analyzers market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in the number of patients underdoing cardiac surgeries in hospitals & ambulatory care centers and rise in awareness about the availability of new products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases are other factor that contribute to the growth of the cardiac marker analyzers market. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is one of the most common causes of mortality, accounting for nearly 17 million deaths (30% of total deaths) globally each year. The number is expected to increase to over 23.6 million by 2030.

Rise in the number of cardiac procedures such as coronary bypass surgeries and increase in the geriatric population are anticipated to drive the global cardiac marker analyzers market. According to the American Heart Association, over 5 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with heart valve disease each year, many of them not showing any symptoms. According to the Texas Heart Institute, 500,000 coronary bypass procedures are performed in the U.S. each year. According to the European Union, 55,000 coronary bypass procedures are performed in Germany each year. According to the U.S. Census Board, people older than 65 years represented around 13% of the total population of the U.S., and the percentage is expected to reach 20% by 2030. According to the WHO, the global geriatric population is likely to reach 1.5 billion by 2050. Other countries aging at a rapid pace are the U.S., Japan, and Germany.

The global cardiac marker analyzers market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the cardiac marker analyzers market can be divided into immunofluorescence analyzers (IFA), magnetic immunochromatographic assay (MICA) analyzers, chemiluminiscenece immunoassay (CLIA) analyzers, radioimmunoassay (RIA) analyzers, and enzyme immunoassay (EIA) analyzers. The immunofluorescence analyzers (IFA) segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in demand for these analyzers for early diagnosis of cardiac diseases and large number of manufacturers of immunofluorescence analyzers. Based on end-user, the global cardiac marker analyzers market can be categorized into hospitals, ambulatory care centers, diagnostics centers, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share owing to increase in the number of cardiac surgeries in hospitals and availability of technologically advanced diagnostic tools for rapid analysis.

The global cardiac marker analyzers market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest cardiac marker analyzers market share due to increase in demand for point-of-care testing devices, rise in focus on providing immediate diagnostic and treatment services to cardiac patients, and new products launched by the major players. Moreover, prevalence of heart diseases is increasing in the region. According to American Heart Association, more than 5 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with heart valve disease each year, many of them not showing any symptoms.

Key players operating in the global cardiac marker analyzers market are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., LSI Medience Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Radiometer Medical Aps, Mitsubishi Chemical Europe GmbH, LifeSign LLC., CardioGenics, Inc., and Boditech Med, Inc.