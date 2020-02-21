Commercial Robots Market 2018- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2023

Global Commercial Robots Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Commercial Robots market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Commercial Robots market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Robotic devices for commercial use.The global commercial robotics market has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years due to the growing use of robotic solutions in a number of industries.

The Commercial Robots Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Medical Robots

Autonomous Guided Robots

Drones

Field Robotics

Segmentation by application:

Defense

Rescue

Security

Agriculture and Forestry

Medical

Marine

Environment – Aerial, Ground, Marine

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Northrop Grumman

KUKA

iRobot

Yaskawa Electric

Honda

Omron Adept

3D Robotics

Accuray

Alphabet

Amazon Robotics

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Commercial Robots market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Commercial Robots market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Robots players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Robots with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Commercial Robots submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

