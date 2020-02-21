Composite Packaging Market 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Type, Application, Analysis and Forecast by 2023

Composite Packaging Industry 2019

Description:-

This report analyzes the composite packaging market by material (plastic, paper, cardboard, and others), by end-user (food & beverage, industrial goods, consumer goods, healthcare and others) and by region (the Americas, Asia pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The composite packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.82% during the forecast period.

The major players in composite packaging market include:

Amcor Limited (Australia)

• DS Smith Plc. (U.K)

• Mondi Plc. (Vienna, Europe)

• Smurfit Kappa Group (Dublin, U.S.)

• Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

• Crown Holdings (U.S.)

• Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.)

• Universal Packaging Ltd (New Zealand)

• Najmi Industries (India)

• Sota Packaging Pty Ltd. (Australia)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of material, the composite packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

Plastic

• Paper

• Cardboard

• Others

On the basis of end-user, the composite packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

Food & beverage

• Industrial goods

• Consumer goods

• Healthcare

• Others

On the basis of region, the composite packaging market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia pacific

• Middle East and Africa

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Composite Packaging Market, By Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Plastic

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Paper

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Cardboard

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6 Global Composite Packaging Market, By End-User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Food & Beverage

6.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.3 Industrial Goods

6.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.4 Consumer Goods

6.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.5 Healthcare

6.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

Continued……

