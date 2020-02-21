Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Industry – Treatment Analysis,Research,Review to 2023
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Industry 2019
Description:-
This report analyzes the congenital adrenal hyperplasia market type (classic CAH, and non-classic CAH), treatment & diagnosis (diagnosis (gene testing, amniocentesis), treatment (medication, surgery)), end user (hospital, clinics); it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The congenital adrenal hyperplasia market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in congenital adrenal hyperplasia market include:
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)
• Fusion IP plc (U.K)
• Novartis AG (Switerzland)
• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)
• Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc (U.S.)
• Cadila healthcare (India)
• Sanofi (France)
• Macleods Pharmaceuticals (India)
• GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K)
• Allergan (Ireland)
• Abbott (U.S.)
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)
• AstraZeneca Plc. (U.K)
• Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
South America
Europe
Western Europe
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
U.K.
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Republic of Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
Oman
Kuwait
Qatar
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of type, the congenital adrenal hyperplasia market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Classic CAH
• Non-Classic CAH
On the basis of treatment & diagnosis, the congenital adrenal hyperplasia market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Diagnosis (Gene Testing, Amniocentesis)
• Treatment (Medication, Surgery)
On the basis of end user, the congenital adrenal hyperplasia market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Hospital
• Clinics
…….
