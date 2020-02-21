COSMETIC PRODUCTS MARKET 2018 – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023

Common cosmetics include lipstick, mascara, eye shadow, foundation, skin cleansers and body lotions, shampoo and conditioner, hairstyling products (gel, hair spray, etc.), perfume and cologne. Cosmetics applied to the face to enhance its appearance are often called make-up or makeup.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cosmetic Products will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cosmetic Products market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cosmetic Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Skin care products

Hair care products

Color cosmetics

Fragrances

Personal care products

Oral care products

Segmentation by application:

Lips

Eyes

Eyebrows

Nails

Face

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3481158-global-cosmetic-products-market-growth-2018-2023

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Alticor

Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

Yves Rocher

Mary Kay Inc

Revlon Inc.

Kao Corp.

Shiseido

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

L’oreal Group.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cosmetic Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cosmetic Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cosmetic Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cosmetic Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents – Key Points



2018-2023 Global Cosmetic Products Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cosmetic Products Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Cosmetic Products Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Cosmetic Products Segment by Type

2.2.1 Skin care products

2.2.2 Hair care products

2.2.3 Color cosmetics

2.2.4 Fragrances

2.2.5 Personal care products

2.2.6 Oral care products

2.3 Cosmetic Products Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Cosmetic Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Cosmetic Products Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Cosmetic Products Segment by Application

2.4.1 Lips

2.4.2 Eyes

2.4.3 Eyebrows

2.4.4 Nails

2.4.5 Face

2.5 Cosmetic Products Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Cosmetic Products Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Cosmetic Products Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Cosmetic Products Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Cosmetic Products by Players

3.1 Global Cosmetic Products Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Cosmetic Products Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Cosmetic Products Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Cosmetic Products Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Cosmetic Products Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Cosmetic Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Cosmetic Products Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Cosmetic Products Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……..

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Alticor

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered

12.1.3 Alticor Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Alticor News

12.2 Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered

12.2.3 Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA News

12.3 Yves Rocher

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered

12.3.3 Yves Rocher Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Yves Rocher News

12.4 Mary Kay Inc

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered

12.4.3 Mary Kay Inc Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Mary Kay Inc News

12.5 Revlon Inc.

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered

12.5.3 Revlon Inc. Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Revlon Inc. News

12.6 Kao Corp.

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered

12.6.3 Kao Corp. Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Kao Corp. News

12.7 Shiseido

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered

12.7.3 Shiseido Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Shiseido News

12.8 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered

12.8.3 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. News

12.9 Avon Products Inc.

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Cosmetic Products Product Offered

12.9.3 Avon Products Inc. Cosmetic Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Avon Products Inc. News

12.10 Beiersdorf AG

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3481158-global-cosmetic-products-market-growth-2018-2023

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com