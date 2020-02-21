Dental Drills Market is Driven by Increased use of High-speed Drills in Dental Treatments and Reduced Procedural Turnaround Time

Dental drill, also known as dental hand piece, is a small, handheld, high-speed drill used by dentists to remove the decay and plaques and to shape the tooth structure before dental filling or putting a crown on a tooth. A dental drill is also used in endodontic and root canal treatments and to remove old fillings and crowns. The key characteristics of dental drill includes the rotational speed of drill, and mode of operation i.e. air driven or electric mode of operation.

Different types of dental drills are available to perform different types of dental procedures. Some of the dental drills are designed for a variety of applications, whereas certain dental drills are designed only for specific procedures. Electric dental drills and air-driven dental drills are the two primary types of dental drills available. Traditionally, air-driven dental drills were more commonly used. Over a period of time, dentists have started preferring electric dental drills, due to their versatility and lower noise compared to air-driven dental drills. Based on rotational speeds, dental drills are classified into: low-speed dental drills (with speed up to 80,000 rpm) and high-speed dental drills (with speed up to 400,000 rpm).

Demand for dental drills is greatly influenced by technological advancements in dental drills, which offer exceptional performance, ease of use and maintenance, reduced overall turnaround time during procedures, and improved efficiency. Air-driven dental drills are most suited for routine dental procedures that require speed between 25,000 rpm and 80,000 rpm and a moderate torque level.

Electric dental drills are gaining widespread popularity in endodontics and prosthetics and restoration procedures; as electric dental drills offer high rotational speed up to 400,000 rpm, higher and more constant torque level than air-driven drills, low levels of vibration, and smooth operation. Moreover, electric drills can be connected to several hand piece attachments such as high-speed contra angle, straight hand piece, endodontic hand piece, or general low-speed hand piece.

These features and advantages of electric dental drills are likely to drive the demand for these drills during the forecast period. Also, the increasing number of patients with dental disorders, rising demand for endodontic procedures in developed countries, and growing elderly population requiring dental treatments are likely to boost the demand for dental drills during the forecast period. The increasing number of dental hospitals and clinics in developing countries is anticipated to raise the demand for dental drills during the forecast period. However, high cost of electric drill machines and underdeveloped health care infrastructure in developing countries are factors projected to hamper the dental drills market in the near future.

The global dental drills market can be segmented based on rotational speed of drill, mode of operation, end-user, and geography. Based on rotating speed, the market has been segmented into high-speed and low-speed dental drills. The high-speed dental drills segment is projected to dominate the market by 2025, due to increased use of high-speed drills in dental treatments and reduced procedural turnaround time. Based on mode of operation, the market has been divided into air-driven dental drills and electric dental drills. Air-driven dental drills were most commonly used in the last few decades for routine dental procedures. The electric dental drills segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 2025. End-users of dental drills include hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, dental clinics, and academic & research institutes.

Geographically, the global dental drills market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for a leading market share by 2025, owing to well-established health care facilities, increasing geriatric population with dental disorders, and surging demand for cosmetic dentistry in the region. Europe is projected to follow North America in the global dental electric drills market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR from 2017 to 2025. High growth rate of the market in Asia Pacific is attributable to improving health care infrastructure in developing countries such as India and China, large number of people with dental disorders, increasing per capita health care expenditure, and growing awareness about oral hygiene in the region. The market in Latin America and Middle & Africa is likely to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global dental drills market are DENTSPLY INTERNATIONAL, Inc., Nakanishi Inc. Keystone Dental, Inc., Medidenta International Inc., DENTAMERICA INC., Dentflex, Saeyang Microtech., KaVo Dental, W&H Group, and Inovadent.

