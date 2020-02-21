Dietary Supplements Market 2019: Industry Analysis By Archer Daniels Midland Company, Stepan Lipid Nutrition, NBTY, XanGo, Amway, Abbott, Arkopharma, The Carlyle Group, NBTY Europe, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma GmbH And Others

Global Dietary Supplements Market report includes a detailed description, a competitive scenario, a wide range of market leaders and business strategies adopted by competitors together with their SWOT analysis. The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness, which helps to better understand the market scenario at macro and micro level. It also provides explicit information about fusions, acquisitions, joint ventures and other important market activities in recent years. The Dietary Supplements Market Report examines the manufacturer’s competitive scenario and gives all major players market share based on production capacity, sales, revenues, geographical presence and other important factors. The report also covers import / export data in the report’s key regions. Data on consumer perspective, comprehensive analysis, statistics, market share, company performance (Stocks), historical analysis from 2012 to 2017, volume, revenue, YOY growth rate and CAGR forecast until 2025 are included in this report.

Market Analysis: Global Dietary Supplements Market

Global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to reach value of USD 280.10 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Developemnt;

According to a survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in 2014, the majority of adults in the U.S. took dietary supplements in their daily food intake.

According to a survey conducted by the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) in 2014, it was found that around 68% of adults in the U.S. use dietary supplements; and out of this, around 50% of the consumers are regular users.

In the year 2018, Amway is a leading dietary supplement producer in U.S. The company has launched new product under brand name Double X™ Food Supplement. The company also has food and beverage lab where nutrition meets delicious to increase sales of dietary supplements.

Competitors/Players:

Amway (Nutrilite),Abott Laboratories, Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle Group, NBTY,GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, Glanbia, Herbalife International, Pfizer.,Archer Daniels Midland, Nature’s Sunshine Products,FANCL,Bionova Lifesciences, XanGo, Biorio Pharm, Ekomir, Nutraceutics Inc.,American Health, Stepan,.Danisco, NBTY, Inc., Among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Dietary Supplements Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dietary supplements market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing costs of healthcare,

Medical conditions or doctor recommendations, growing awareness

Growing demand in new supplements

Stringent regulatory policies for dietary supplements in few end-use industries

Segmentation: Global Dietary Supplements Market

The global dietary supplements market is segmented based on,

type, mode of application, function, Category , geographical segments

Based on type, the global dietary supplements market is segmented into

vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes, other supplements

On the basis of mode of application, the global dietary supplements market is classified into

capsules, powder, liquids, soft gels, gel caps

On the basis of functions, the global dietary supplements market is classified into

additional supplement, medicinal supplements, sports nutrition

On the basis of category, the global dietary supplements market is classified into

infant dietary supplements, children dietary supplements, adult dietary supplements, pregnant women dietary supplements, old-aged dietary supplement.

Based on geography, the global dietary supplements market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa

