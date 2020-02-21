Digital Door Lock System Market – A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

The digital door lock system market report provides an analysis of the global digital door lock system market for the period 2017 – 2024, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2024 is the forecast period. Data from 2014 onwards has been included as historical information. The report covers all the prevalent trends playing a major role in the growth of the digital door lock system market over the forecast period.

It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America.

Apart from the commercial sector, the digital door lock system market is gaining strong impetus from the residential sector too. Urban populations are expanding in emerging economies and together with the developed countries, apartments and private properties are now getting equipped with these systems as they offers benefits of keyless entry and removes the need to lock the door after every single passage.

Emphasis of governments to develop smart cities, increased disposable income of people living in urban parts, and growing popularity of Do It Yourself (DIY) are some of the trends that will pave way to new opportunities in the digital door lock system market. On the other hand, high cost and reluctance of populations to move beyond traditional locks are a few restraints moderately curtailing the prosperity of this market.

Based on product type, the market for digital door lock system market has been segmented into biometric and keypad lock. The biometric segment, which has been further bifurcated into the recognition of fingerprint, signature, voice, palm, iris, and face, constituted for most prominent chunk of demand in the market as of 2017. By the end of 2024, the biometric segment is estimated to generate a revenue of US$8,110.7 mn.

Among its sub-segments, fingerprint recognition systems were in highest demand as of 2017, but over the course of the forecast period, it is expected to lose a little ground to other promising sub-segments of iris recognition, iris recognition, face recognition, and palm recognition. By 2024, the fingerprint recognition segment of the digital door lock system market is estimated to be worth US$4,937.8 mn.

Fingerprint technology is the most established and widespread form of biometrics, and is anticipated to dominate the residential and commercial end use sector in the digital door lock systems market. The main advantages of fingerprint technology is that it is the most economical biometric technology and its small storage space, reduced power requirements, and resistive nature to temperature and background lighting makes it an ideal technology to be incorporated into organization or apartment premises.