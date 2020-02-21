Electronic Recycling Market – Rising at an Impressive CAGR of 23.0%

In a report published recently, Transparency Market Research (TMR) provides insights into the growth drivers and restraints impacting the global electronic recycling market. The report is titled “Electronic Recycling Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019” and is available on the company website for sale. Based on the findings of the survey conducted, the report pegs the global market for electronic recycling market at US$9.8 bn in 2012.

Rising at an impressive CAGR of 23.0%, the market is likely to reach US$41.3 bn by the end of 2019. In terms of volume, the global electronic recycling market, which stood at 48.4 mn tons in 2012, will reach 141 mn tons in 2019.

Over the past few years, technological advancements coupled with rising disposable income levels of consumers have revolutionized the electronics industry. The increasing demand for electronic products is leading to a rise in electronic waste (e-waste).

Every year, 20 to 50 million metric tons of e-waste is generated globally. Though e-waste accounts for less than 4% of the global landfill mass, it contains more than three-quarters of the environmentally hazardous waste. Electronic recycling helps in recovering special and precious metals and maintaining circular flow to achieve the availability demand.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=601

The average life span of most electronics gadgets has been consistently declining. Fast obsolescence of electronic gadgets is leading to increasing generation of e-waste, thereby fuelling the growth of the global electronic recycling market.

Moreover, the rising concern for environment conservation along with increasing awareness among the consumers regarding benefits of recycling is giving a significant boost to the market. Other factors such as increasing support and initiatives by governments, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and nonprofit organizations and growing visibility in terms of collection methods are driving the market.

The leading players in the global electronic recycling market are AERC Recycling Solutions, American Retroworks Inc., A2Z Group, Dlubak Glass Company, CRT Recycling Ltd., Eco-Tech Environmental Services Inc., Fortune Plastic & Metal Inc., Sims Metal Management Limited, MBA Polymers Inc., and UniversalRecyclers.com.