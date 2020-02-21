Energy Drinks Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Energy Drinks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Energy Drinks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Energy drinks are a beverage designed to increase mental alertness and physical performances for consumers by the addition of caffeine and typically other additives, such as vitamins, taurine, herbal supplements, creatine, sugars, and guarana.

They often contain high levels of caffeine in combination with other ingredients such as taurine, guarana, and B vitamins. These products include: Rockstar, Red Bull, Monster, NOS, and many others.

In the United States market, energy drinks manufacturers scatter distribution. The production market share of America West and America South is about 38%, 30%, respectively, and the sales share of America South is 30.8% in 2014. The key companies in energy drink market include Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Pepsico, Big Red, Arizona, and National Beverage.

This report researches the worldwide Energy Drinks market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Energy Drinks breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Red Bull

Monster

Rockstar

Pepsico

Big Red

Arizona

National Beverage

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Living Essentials Marketing

Vital Pharmaceuticals

Energy Drinks Breakdown Data by Type

General Energy Drinks

Energy Shots

Energy Drinks Breakdown Data by Application

Personal

Athlete

Other

Energy Drinks Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Energy Drinks Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Energy Drinks Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy Drinks Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 General Energy Drinks

1.4.3 Energy Shots

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Energy Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Personal

1.5.3 Athlete

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Energy Drinks Production

2.1.1 Global Energy Drinks Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Energy Drinks Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Energy Drinks Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Energy Drinks Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Energy Drinks Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Energy Drinks Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Red Bull

8.1.1 Red Bull Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.1.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Monster

8.2.1 Monster Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.2.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Rockstar

8.3.1 Rockstar Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.3.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Pepsico

8.4.1 Pepsico Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.4.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Big Red

8.5.1 Big Red Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.5.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Arizona

8.6.1 Arizona Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.6.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 National Beverage

8.7.1 National Beverage Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.7.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Dr Pepper Snapple Group

8.8.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.8.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Living Essentials Marketing

8.9.1 Living Essentials Marketing Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.9.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Vital Pharmaceuticals

8.10.1 Vital Pharmaceuticals Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Energy Drinks

8.10.4 Energy Drinks Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

