Food Antioxidant Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Food antioxidant is a kind of food additives, used to prevent or delay the oxidation, improve the stability and prolong the shelf life of food. The common food antioxidants include synthetic antioxidants (such as BHA, BHT, TBHQ, PG, etc.) and natural antioxidants (such as TP, VE).
Antioxidants, both natural and synthetic, are used by the food industry as food additives to help prolong the shelf life and appearance of many foodstuffs. Antioxidants occur naturally in many foods and are essential for our health. They include Vitamin C found in fruit and vegetables and vitamin E found in seeds and nuts. The commonly used synthetic food antioxidants include TBHQ, BHA, BHT, propyl gallate, etc.
The food antioxidant market, globally, has been greatly influenced by the food and beverage processing market. It is driven by the changing consumer trends and preferences.
The global Food Antioxidant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Antioxidant market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Food Antioxidant in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food Antioxidant in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Food Antioxidant market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Food Antioxidant market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Eastman
Danisco (DUPONT)
Kemin
MERISOL
Lanxess
Yasho Industries
Milestone Preservatives
VDH Chemtech
RCP
GSI
Langfang Fuhai
Kolod Food Ingredients
Anhui Haihua
L&P Food Ingredient
Yantai Tongshi Chemical
Chicheng Biotech
Jiurui Biology & Chemistry
Market size by Product
Synthetic Antioxidants
Natural Antioxidants
Market size by End User
Beverages
Oils & fats
Bakery
Meat, poultry & seafood products
Confectionery
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Food Antioxidant Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Food Antioxidant Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Synthetic Antioxidants
1.4.3 Natural Antioxidants
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Food Antioxidant Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Beverages
1.5.3 Oils & fats
1.5.4 Bakery
1.5.5 Meat, poultry & seafood products
1.5.6 Confectionery
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Food Antioxidant Market Size
2.1.1 Global Food Antioxidant Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Food Antioxidant Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Food Antioxidant Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Food Antioxidant Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Food Antioxidant Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Eastman
11.1.1 Eastman Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Eastman Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Eastman Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.1.5 Eastman Recent Development
11.2 Danisco (DUPONT)
11.2.1 Danisco (DUPONT) Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Danisco (DUPONT) Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Danisco (DUPONT) Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.2.5 Danisco (DUPONT) Recent Development
11.3 Kemin
11.3.1 Kemin Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Kemin Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Kemin Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.3.5 Kemin Recent Development
11.4 MERISOL
11.4.1 MERISOL Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 MERISOL Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 MERISOL Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.4.5 MERISOL Recent Development
11.5 Lanxess
11.5.1 Lanxess Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Lanxess Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Lanxess Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.5.5 Lanxess Recent Development
11.6 Yasho Industries
11.6.1 Yasho Industries Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Yasho Industries Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Yasho Industries Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.6.5 Yasho Industries Recent Development
11.7 Milestone Preservatives
11.7.1 Milestone Preservatives Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Milestone Preservatives Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Milestone Preservatives Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.7.5 Milestone Preservatives Recent Development
11.8 VDH Chemtech
11.8.1 VDH Chemtech Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 VDH Chemtech Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 VDH Chemtech Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.8.5 VDH Chemtech Recent Development
11.9 RCP
11.9.1 RCP Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 RCP Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 RCP Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.9.5 RCP Recent Development
11.10 GSI
11.10.1 GSI Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 GSI Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 GSI Food Antioxidant Products Offered
11.10.5 GSI Recent Development
11.11 Langfang Fuhai
11.12 Kolod Food Ingredients
11.13 Anhui Haihua
11.14 L&P Food Ingredient
11.15 Yantai Tongshi Chemical
11.16 Chicheng Biotech
11.17 Jiurui Biology & Chemistry
