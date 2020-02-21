Food Antioxidant Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Summary

Food antioxidant is a kind of food additives, used to prevent or delay the oxidation, improve the stability and prolong the shelf life of food. The common food antioxidants include synthetic antioxidants (such as BHA, BHT, TBHQ, PG, etc.) and natural antioxidants (such as TP, VE).

Antioxidants, both natural and synthetic, are used by the food industry as food additives to help prolong the shelf life and appearance of many foodstuffs. Antioxidants occur naturally in many foods and are essential for our health. They include Vitamin C found in fruit and vegetables and vitamin E found in seeds and nuts. The commonly used synthetic food antioxidants include TBHQ, BHA, BHT, propyl gallate, etc.

The food antioxidant market, globally, has been greatly influenced by the food and beverage processing market. It is driven by the changing consumer trends and preferences.

The global Food Antioxidant market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Food Antioxidant market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Food Antioxidant in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Food Antioxidant in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Food Antioxidant market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Food Antioxidant market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Eastman

Danisco (DUPONT)

Kemin

MERISOL

Lanxess

Yasho Industries

Milestone Preservatives

VDH Chemtech

RCP

GSI

Langfang Fuhai

Kolod Food Ingredients

Anhui Haihua

L&P Food Ingredient

Yantai Tongshi Chemical

Chicheng Biotech

Jiurui Biology & Chemistry

Market size by Product

Synthetic Antioxidants

Natural Antioxidants

Market size by End User

Beverages

Oils & fats

Bakery

Meat, poultry & seafood products

Confectionery

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Food Antioxidant Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Food Antioxidant Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Synthetic Antioxidants

1.4.3 Natural Antioxidants

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Food Antioxidant Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Beverages

1.5.3 Oils & fats

1.5.4 Bakery

1.5.5 Meat, poultry & seafood products

1.5.6 Confectionery

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Food Antioxidant Market Size

2.1.1 Global Food Antioxidant Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Food Antioxidant Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Food Antioxidant Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Food Antioxidant Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Food Antioxidant Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Eastman

11.1.1 Eastman Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Eastman Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Eastman Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.1.5 Eastman Recent Development

11.2 Danisco (DUPONT)

11.2.1 Danisco (DUPONT) Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Danisco (DUPONT) Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Danisco (DUPONT) Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.2.5 Danisco (DUPONT) Recent Development

11.3 Kemin

11.3.1 Kemin Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Kemin Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Kemin Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.3.5 Kemin Recent Development

11.4 MERISOL

11.4.1 MERISOL Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 MERISOL Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 MERISOL Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.4.5 MERISOL Recent Development

11.5 Lanxess

11.5.1 Lanxess Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Lanxess Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Lanxess Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.5.5 Lanxess Recent Development

11.6 Yasho Industries

11.6.1 Yasho Industries Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Yasho Industries Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Yasho Industries Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.6.5 Yasho Industries Recent Development

11.7 Milestone Preservatives

11.7.1 Milestone Preservatives Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Milestone Preservatives Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Milestone Preservatives Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.7.5 Milestone Preservatives Recent Development

11.8 VDH Chemtech

11.8.1 VDH Chemtech Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 VDH Chemtech Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 VDH Chemtech Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.8.5 VDH Chemtech Recent Development

11.9 RCP

11.9.1 RCP Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 RCP Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 RCP Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.9.5 RCP Recent Development

11.10 GSI

11.10.1 GSI Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 GSI Food Antioxidant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 GSI Food Antioxidant Products Offered

11.10.5 GSI Recent Development

11.11 Langfang Fuhai

11.12 Kolod Food Ingredients

11.13 Anhui Haihua

11.14 L&P Food Ingredient

11.15 Yantai Tongshi Chemical

11.16 Chicheng Biotech

11.17 Jiurui Biology & Chemistry

Continued….

