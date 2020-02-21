Forecast and Analysis on Global Hypertension Drugs Market by Infinium Global Research

The latest report on “Hypertension Drugs Market (Analysis Type – Systemic Hypertension Drugs, and Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs; Therapy Type – Calcium Channel Blockers, Diuretics, Beta Blockers Vasodilators, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitor, Alpha Blockers, Angiotensin Receptor Blockers, and Renin Inhibitors; Distribution Channels – Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global hypertension drugs market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Hypertension affects about 75 million Americans, one out of three adults. It is the leading cause of cardiovascular disease, resulting in about 1,000 deaths per day. The current paradigm of managing hypertension is increasing the demand for hypertension drugs over the globe. The overall class of antihypertensive agents lowers blood pressure, although the mechanisms of action vary greatly. Among them, the thiazide diuretics, the ACE inhibitors, the calcium channel blockers, the beta-blockers, and the angiotensin II receptor antagonists or ARBs are the most important and most widely used.

The incessantly increasing occurrences of hypertension and growing awareness regarding hypertension management are the major driving factors for the growth of the hypertension drugs market. Uncontrolled high blood pressure raises the risk of heart disease and stroke, which are leading causes of death in the United States. The stressful lifestyle, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, cigarette smoking, and high intake of alcohol are augmenting the prevalence of hypertension among individuals that are resulting in the growth of the hypertension drugs market.

In addition, rising income levels coupled with enhanced medical infrastructure are propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, with age, there is an increase in blood pressure in the general population. Therefore, the growing elderly population is also anticipated to aid the growth of the hypertension drugs market. However, side effects associated with the continuous use of these drugs is likely to restrain the growth of the hypertension drugs market. Moreover, the expansion of market coverage by multinationals is expected to bring new and emerging opportunities in the hypertension drugs market.

North America Holds the Dominant Share in the Global Hypertension Market

Among the regions, North America holds the dominant share in the global hypertension market. The U.S is the key revenue contributor in the North America hypertension market. In addition, high blood pressure affects a huge population in the U.S. Furthermore, high per capita expenditure on healthcare, high disposable income, and reformation in the healthcare system such as reimbursement offerings are contributing to an enormous revenue in the North America hypertension market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period owing to increasing occurrences of hypertension, changing dietary habits and sedentary lifestyle trends in emerging markets such as China and India.

Segment Covered

The report on the global hypertension drugs market covers segments such as analysis type, therapy type, and distribution channels. On the basis of the analysis type, the sub-markets include systemic hypertension drugs and pulmonary hypertension drugs. On the basis of therapy type, the sub-markets include calcium channel blockers, diuretics, beta-blockers vasodilators, an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor, alpha-blockers, angiotensin receptor blockers, and renin inhibitors. On the basis of distribution channels, the sub-markets include hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Boehringer Engelheim GmbH, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and Bayer AG.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the hypertension drugs.

=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.

=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.

=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.