Frozen Fruit Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025
Summary
Frozen fruits can retain their quality over long storage periods.
Freezing is a method of long-term preservation for fruits. The main advantage of preservation by freezing is the extended availability of frozen fruits during the off-season. Additionally, frozen fruits can be transported to remote markets that could not be accessed with fresh products.
Compared with ordinary fruit, frozen fruits retain the majority of their nutrients after the freezing process, although fruits may experience a loss of vitamin C. As the same time, fruits that manufacturers select to freeze are ripe and ready to eat, which are in the state of the highest nutritional value.
Frozen fruits can be used in food processing industries, such as cake, bread. Frozen fruits are also sold as the end products in supermarkets, fruit store, etc.
The technical barriers of frozen fruit are not high, and the frozen fruit enterprise concentrate in China, USA, Poland, Hungary, etc. and the relative large companies include Ardo, Dole, Crop’s nv, MIRELITE MIRSA, Simplot, Pinnacle Foods, Wawona Frozen Foods, SunOpta and others.
The customers of frozen fruit include retailers of fruit, food manufacturers, ready meal producers, pizza manufacturers, foodservice, farm shops, wholesalers, sandwich makers, bread makers and many more. With higher spending propensity and a rising demand for healthy convenience foods, the demand for frozen fruit is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Frozen fruit industry will usher in a stable growth space.
This report studies the global market size of Frozen Fruit in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Frozen Fruit in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Frozen Fruit market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Frozen Fruit market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Ardo
Dole
Crop’s nv
MIRELITE MIRSA
Simplot
Pinnacle Foods
Wawona Frozen Foods
SunOpta
Titan Frozen Fruit
Earthbound Farm
Santao
Gaotai
Jinyuan Agriculture
Junao
Yantai Tianlong
Market size by Product
Blueberrues
Cherries
Strawberries
Raspberries
Apples
Apricots
Peaches
Others
Market size by End User
Direct Consumption
Processing Consumption
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
