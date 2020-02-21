Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2024

arcognizance.com has added latest research report on “Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Gasoline direct injection (GDI), also known as petrol direct injection, direct petrol injection, spark-ignited direct injection (SIDI) and fuel-stratified injection (FSI), is a variant of fuel injection employed in modern two-stroke and four-stroke gasoline engines. The gasoline is highly pressurized, and injected via a common rail fuel line directly into the combustion chamber of each cylinder, as opposed to conventional multipoint fuel injection that injects fuel into the intake tract or cylinder port. Directly injecting fuel into the combustion chamber requires high-pressure injection, whereas low pressure is used injecting into the intake tract or cylinder port.

Scope of the Report:

The development of gasoline direct Injection (GDI) system is largely related to the automotive industry and other industries. The industry is expected to be quickly growing in the next several years.

Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The consumption market share of Passenger Vehicle is about 64.78% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years.

The worldwide market for Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% over the next five years, will reach 11100 million US$ in 2024, from 6530 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Denso

Delphi

Continental

Magneti Marelli

Hitachi

Keihin

Stanadyne

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Four-cylinder GDI

Six-cylinder GDI

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Light Trucks

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) System Market Forecast (2019-2024)



