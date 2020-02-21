Glass Screen Protector Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Glass Screen Protector Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 138 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This comprehensive Glass Screen Protector Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Tempered glass screen protector is used to protect the screen of cell phones from scratches, dust and harmful elements in the environment. Special branded cell phones have their own specific glass protectors, for example Samsung has many types of tempered glass protectors for their various brands of smartphones. They have transparent surface, show original color, are dust proof, and are bubble free and very easy to remove. They are also durable and scratch resistant. Cell phones and tablets have tempered glass screen protector that has dust repelling and scratch resistant features. The screen is also anti finger print and highly protective glossy coating.

ZAGG, Belkin and Jcpal captured the top three revenue share spots in the Glass Screen Protector market in 2015. ZAGG dominated with 24.92 percent revenue share, followed by Belkin with 11.90 percent revenue share and Jcpal with 9.47 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Glass Screen Protector will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 883.11 (Million Pcs). The average operating rate will remain at 81% to 94%.

The prices of Glass Screen Protector will continue to decline. Glass Screen Protector’s business competition and the gradually falling prices of Glass Screen Protector raw components prompted the Glass Screen Protector prices to continue to decline.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Glass Screen Protector brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Glass Screen Protector market will register a 10.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1120 million by 2024, from US$ 610 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Glass Screen Protector business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Glass Screen Protector market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Glass Screen Protector value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

15 mm

2 mm

33 mm

4 mm

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Smartphone

Tablet

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

RunGiant, SZGXS, ZAGG, XUENAIR, Belkin, JUZHE, Elephant Electronic, CJY Tech, Kindwei, Ehang Electronic, L and I, Zupool, YDFH, Jcpal, Yoobao, Momax, Tech Armor, Enicetytech, BENKS, Body Guardz, Amplim, intelliARMOR, iCarez, Mcdodo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Glass Screen Protector Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Glass Screen Protector Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Glass Screen Protector Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Glass Screen Protector Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Glass Screen Protector Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Glass Screen Protector market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Glass Screen Protector consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

(value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Glass Screen Protector market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glass Screen Protector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glass Screen Protector with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Glass Screen Protector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

