Global 3D Optical Metrology Market: Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts – Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, NIKON METROLOGY, Leica Microsystems, Perceptron, AMETEK, Zeta Instruments, Capture 3D, Inc., Steinbichler Vision Systems
Global 3D Optical Metrology Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. The global 3D Optical Metrology industry is a large, untapped market, which has a tremendous potential for growth. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research. Our report proposed the industry growth element coupled with the current scenario and projecting future trends based on historical and comprehensive research and helps to prepare the strategic and tactical decision making. The Global 3D Optical Metrology market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
The Global 3D Optical Metrology Market accounted for USD 12,165.25 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 3D OPTICAL METROLOGY MARKET REPORT:
- Get enlightened information available on the 3D Optical Metrology market worldwide.
- Identify growth in various segments and investment opportunities. Benchmark fulfillment adjacent the key adversary.
- Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers and sellers.
- The main criterion related to 3D Optical Metrology industry area including the overall structure of the product, numbers of applications, price, demand, and supply are enfolded in this report.
- The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholder’s responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.
- The research of emerging 3D Optical Metrology market section and extant industry segments will aid the investors or novice in formulating and developing business strategies.
- Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.
- Global 3D Optical Metrology Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS
- Pipeline analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
- List of abbreviations
See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.
COMPANIES COVERED
- Olympus Corporation of the Americas,
- Capture 3D, Inc.,
- NIKON METROLOGY,
- Leica Microsystems,
- Carl Zeiss Vision,
- Mitutoyo America Corporation,
- Steinbichler Vision Systems, Inc.,
- Renishaw, Bruker,
- Zygo Corporation,
- KLA-Tencor,
- Perceptron,
- AMETEK,
- Zeta Instruments,
- Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence,
- FARO Technologies,
- GOM Metrology,
- KEYENCE CORPORATION,
- Sensofar,
- Sensofar USA,
- CyberOptics,
- Creaform and others.
MARKET SEGMENTATION
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- reverse engineering,
- virtual assembly,
- quality control,
- rapid prototyping and others
Based on component, the market is segmented into
- hardware,
- software and
- services
On the basis of type, the market is segmented into
- optical digitizer and scanner,
- coordinate measuring machine and
- 3D automated optical inspection system
On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into
- automotive,
- aerospace and
- defense,
- heavy machinery,
- medical,
- electronics,
- energy and power,
- construction and others
On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into
- large enterprises,
- small and
- medium enterprises
Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS
- Growing obligation to follow international measurement standards
- Lack of skilled personnel
- Rising inspection, measurement and quality control in different manufacturing industry
- More of product innovation and advancements
