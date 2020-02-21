Global 3D Optical Metrology Market: Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts – Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, NIKON METROLOGY, Leica Microsystems, Perceptron, AMETEK, Zeta Instruments, Capture 3D, Inc., Steinbichler Vision Systems

Global 3D Optical Metrology Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. The global 3D Optical Metrology industry is a large, untapped market, which has a tremendous potential for growth. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research. Our report proposed the industry growth element coupled with the current scenario and projecting future trends based on historical and comprehensive research and helps to prepare the strategic and tactical decision making. The Global 3D Optical Metrology market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

The Global 3D Optical Metrology Market accounted for USD 12,165.25 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report.

COMPANIES COVERED

Olympus Corporation of the Americas,

Capture 3D, Inc.,

NIKON METROLOGY,

Leica Microsystems,

Carl Zeiss Vision,

Mitutoyo America Corporation,

Steinbichler Vision Systems, Inc.,

Renishaw, Bruker,

Zygo Corporation,

KLA-Tencor,

Perceptron,

AMETEK,

Zeta Instruments,

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence,

Steinbichler Vision Systems, Inc.,

FARO Technologies,

Renishaw,

GOM Metrology,

KEYENCE CORPORATION,

Sensofar,

Sensofar USA,

CyberOptics,

Creaform and others.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

reverse engineering,

virtual assembly,

quality control,

rapid prototyping and others

Based on component, the market is segmented into

hardware,

software and

services

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

optical digitizer and scanner,

coordinate measuring machine and

3D automated optical inspection system

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into

automotive,

aerospace and

defense,

heavy machinery,

medical,

electronics,

energy and power,

construction and others

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into

large enterprises,

small and

medium enterprises

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Growing obligation to follow international measurement standards

Lack of skilled personnel

Rising inspection, measurement and quality control in different manufacturing industry

More of product innovation and advancements

