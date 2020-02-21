Global Adhesive Tapes Market 2025 | Top Industry Players 3M Company (U.S.), NITTO DENKO CORPORATION (Japan)

Global Adhesive Tapes Market Research Report 2025, This exclusive report offers all the company profiles of the leading players and brands. Global Adhesive Tapes Market report is an in-depth study of the Abc industry that explains the definition of the market, classifications, applications, commitments, and global industry trends. This report gives the opportunity to surpass the competition. The drivers and restrictions of the market have been explained with the help of the SWOT analysis and the Porter Five Forces tool. The Global Adhesive Tapes Market is divided into products, applications, end users and regions. The analysis of the historical year and the base year 2017 in 2016 shows that new highs will be achieved in the 2018-2025 Global Adhesive Tapes Market. The best players and brands on the market make calculated movements such as product launches, research, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions.

Global Adhesive Tapes Market is expected to register a CAGR of the healthy rate in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Adhesive Tapes Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are-3M Company (U.S.), NITTO DENKO CORPORATION (Japan) and among others.

Report Focal-Point:

Drivers and restrains of the market Key developments in the market In-depth market segmentation Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry

Segmentation: Global Adhesive Tapes Market

By Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Epoxy, And Other),

By Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot-Melt-Based),

By Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyester, Foam Tapes, Cloth Tapes, and Others),

By Category (Commodity Adhesive Tapes and Specialty Adhesive Tapes),

By Application (Packaging, Masking, Consumer & Office, Healthcare, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Paper & Printing, Building & Construction, Retail, and Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)

Drivers: Global Adhesive Tapes Market

Rising usage of adhesive tapes in diverse applications, increasing demand for adhesive tapes in Asia-Pacific, and extensive adoption of adhesive tapes due to ease of applicability is the prominent factors driving the growth of this market.

Increasing demand for adhesive tapes in Asia-Pacific

The Adhesives provide an added advantage of flexibility during the production process of automotive components which is not given by traditional manufacturing methods. A lot of workshops have been carried out for car assessment programs and crash tests to formulate that the vehicles which are bonded with adhesives perform better as compared to the welded vehicles.

In the early ages, it has been found that certain naturally produced items were sticky and that this characteristic could be used to join things together. This discovery was done before mechanical fastening methods were discovered. The vulcanizing of rubber and refining of petroleum processes enabled adhesives to be developed that were better, stronger, easier to use and could be developed for specific applications. Adhesive tapes offer many advantages compared to other assembly methods such as glues, mechanical fixings etc.

Rising usage of adhesive tapes in diverse applications

Adhesive tapes are designed to bind materials together. They are designed in such a way that each type is specific for a particular material. Some of these tapes are specific for binding metals while some are made for plastic materials. Some are even best with clothing materials and packaging industry. They permit substrates of various shapes, sizes and compositions to be joined together. With the use of adhesive tape, metals can be joined together easily without the fear of corrosion.

Due to increased demand for adhesive tapes in the various application such as packaging, automotive the companies are taking initiatives to innovate and make advancement in the field of adhesive tapes market, for instance, the company such as TESA SE manufactures tesa 4150 acrylic adhesive tape which is highly used for bumper and flange masking in automobile industry. Similarly, Nitto company manufactures adhesive tape No.7239 which is used as a masking tape for vehicle painting.

Research Report Analysis based on:

What was the market size in 2018? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at the global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? Strategies of key players and product offerings?

