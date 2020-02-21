Global Agricultural Robots Market Growth Analysis and Revenue Projection – 2023

The global agricultural robots market was valued at $2,927 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $11,050 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 21% from 2017 to 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit high potential, owing to the growth in the agricultural industry as a resultant of exponential increase in demand for food production.

Growth in population, high requirement for food, rise in popularity of indoor farming, common climate variations, and surge in adoption of automation technology are expected to drive the global agricultural robots market during the forecast period. However, restricted awareness about these robots among the farmers and incapability of the robots to match to human-like dexterity impede the market growth. The agricultural robots market is segmented on the basis of type, application and geography. The milking robots segment dominates the market, accounting for $6,555 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the dairy management segment is expected to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period, accounting for 61.3% share by 2023.

The key players operating in the global agricultural robots market are DeLaval, GEA Group, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, AGCO, Lely, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Harvest Automation, John Deere, Clearpath Robotics, and Deepfield Robotics.